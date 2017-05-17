Related Programs: 
Natural Trap Cave Fossils To Be Archived At The University Of Wyoming

Part of the collection of some 1000 bones found in Natural Trap Cave that will be archived at the University of Wyoming.
Credit Julie Meachen

Over a thousand fossils collected from the bottom of the 120-foot-deep Natural Trap Cave in northern Wyoming will soon be stored at the University of Wyoming. The collection will likely triple the size of the university’s Pleistocene collection.

Julie Meachen is one of the lead scientists on the project and has spent her last two summers excavating the cave. She said 20,000 years ago, a huge diversity of animals fell into the cavern and were trapped. She says that has allowed scientists a unique opportunity to document the many species of that era.

“[There's] a lot of mammal species, including some things like the American lion and the American cheetah-like cat and the short-faced bear and wolves and camels and bighorn sheep and bison,” Meachen said. “We have confirmed that there were coyotes at the site.”

Meachen said most of the collection from a 1970s excavation of the cave is stored at the University of Kansas. But she said when Wyomingites grumbled about taking Wyoming fossils out of state, UW volunteered to store them instead. Meachen said the hope is that the collection will be accessible to more than just researchers.

“Usually the general public don’t go back into the collection,” said Meachen. “However, the Wyoming museum is really excited about doing an exhibit on Natural Trap Cave, using some of the specimens that we have also using replicas of bones and things like that.”

Meachen said this summer will be the last season of excavation in the cave until more money can be raised to launch another dig.

Climate Change Revealing Archaeological Finds

By Feb 3, 2017
Dr. Lawrence Todd

Climate change is revealing Wyoming artifacts hidden by ice for 10,000 years. Scientists are flocking to the melting snow and ice fields. And the world is watching.

The Prince of Monaco, among others, is giving a lot of money to support a science emerging in the mountains of Wyoming.

Prince Albert II talked about climate change, and his foundation’s support of scientific research on climate change when he came to Cody in 2013.

UW Archaeologist Says Humanity Is Experiencing A New Beginning

By Nov 11, 2016
Robert Kelly

As America contemplates its future with a new president, one man has been looking to the past for cues about our future. Robert Kelly, an archaeologist at the University of Wyoming, has written a new book called The Fifth Beginning.

In it, he argues humanity has encountered four transition points - or “beginnings” - in its history: the invention of technology, like stone tools, culture, agriculture, and the state. He sat down with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard to discuss the period of transition humans are facing right now.

Artifacts Indicate Prehistoric People Visited Glaciers

By Sep 23, 2016
Todd Guenther

It’s late afternoon at the base of Dinwoody Glacier, and its creek is roaring with melted ice nearby. It's been a long day of digging for archeology students Crystal Reynolds, Morgan Robins and Nico Holt. 

“We love digging holes!” they say, laughing. “We love playing in the dirt.”

“It's like playing hide and seek with people you never met,” says Holt.

Prehistoric Stones Used As Weapons, UW Professor Finds

By Aug 24, 2016
University of Wyoming

A UW professor has co-authored a study that shows a nearly two-million-year-old grinding tool might have actually been used as a weapon.

For years, scientists  have believed round stones, called spheroids, were used by early humans to grind and shape other objects. Spheroids have been found in archaeological sites in South Africa and elsewhere. Archaeologists believe they date back as far as the Early Stone Age, nearly two million years ago.

Prehistoric People May Have Lived Above Timberline Year Round

By Mar 11, 2016
Todd Guenther

Researchers at Central Wyoming College in Riverton are studying the possibility that prehistoric people may have lived year round above timberline in the Wind River Range.      

Anthropology Professor Todd Guenther says until recently the conventional wisdom was that prehistoric hunters spent most of their time at low elevation and only summered at high altitudes where they hunted bighorn sheep. 