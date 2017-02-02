Related Program: 
Tribal News

New Study Shows Tribes Nationwide Need About 68,000 Homes

By 39 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Tribal News

Many homes on the Wind River Reservation need funds to refurbish them so they are habitable again.
Credit Melodie Edwards

The Housing and Urban Development Office has released a large scale study evaluating the severity of the housing crisis in Indian Country. It’s the most comprehensive research conducted on the subject and the only study of its kind in about 20 years. The study concludes there’s a need for about 68,000 new homes across tribal lands nationwide.

HUD commissioned the Urban Institute to conduct the study. Researcher Nancy Pindus was one of the lead authors and said, with such a huge shortage, many tribes are suffering from a unique form of homelessness in which people crowd together in the limited number of homes available rather than put people on the streets. She said since the passage of the Native American Self Determination Act in 1996, tribes have been given more power to help solve the problem. But they haven’t been given more money.

“The situation is still quite dire,” she said. “There is still a tremendous shortage of housing. And part of the reason is that, while the funding has remained pretty consistent over this 17 to 20 years, inflation has eroded the actual value of those dollars.”

Pindus said they found that 34 percent of Native American households struggle with problems like poor plumbing, a lack of adequate heating or overcrowding.

They also documented how hard it is for tribal members to obtain mortgages or building loans because of the complexity of land ownership on reservations.

“Land got passed down to heirs over a number of generations but it never got divided,” she said. “So you’ll have a parcel of property you want to build on and there could be, you know, 20 owners listed on that property. And if one of those owners wants to build on that property they’ve got to get the others to approve that.”

Pindus said, the study recommends Congress conduct such studies much more often until the housing crisis is dealt with.

Tags: 
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
homelessness
Native Amercian
Wind River Indian Reservation
housing

Related Content

Native Renters Struggle With Discrimination In Reservation Border Towns

By Jan 13, 2017

  

Over the past few months, we’ve been looking at the housing crisis on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The shortage of homes there—and the lack of funding to build more--has led to overcrowding and homelessness. Many Native Americans are often forced to find rentals in border communities off the reservation. Even there they still struggle to find places to live because of racial discrimination.

On Rural Reservations, Homelessness Less Visible Than Elsewhere

By Dec 9, 2016
Melodie Edwards

There’s a housing crisis going on at the Wind River Indian Reservation in central Wyoming. For its fast growing population of 15,000 residents, there aren’t nearly enough homes to go around, and very little funding to build more. The problem has led to high rates of homelessness in Fremont County. But on rural reservations like Wind River, homelessness doesn’t look much like it does in big cities.

Overcrowded Lives: The First In A Series On The Reservation Housing Shortage

By Aug 12, 2016
Melodie Edwards

The two tribes on the Wind River Indian Reservation are growing and prospering. The Northern Arapaho is expected to reach 11,000 this year, the Eastern Shoshone is almost 5,000 strong. But while the number of people has been expanding, the number of homes where all those people can live has not. The situation has led to severe overcrowding, and the social problems that come with that. 

85-year-old Northern Arapaho elder Kenneth Shakespeare has lived in this house north of Arapaho with its view of the mountains and fertile hayfields for a lot of years. 

Solutions To The Reservation Housing Shortage Blocked By Many Obstacles

By Sep 2, 2016
Melodie Edwards

Overcrowding in homes on the Wind River Reservation is a real problem, as seen in the first story in our “Reservation Housing Shortage” series. In the early 2000s, the number of homes with more than six people living in them grew by 5% for Eastern Shoshone homes and by over 10% for Northern Arapaho. And the reason is, there just aren’t enough houses on the reservation.

Federal Rules For Counting Homeless Population Don't Work Well For Wyoming, Advocates Say

By Feb 5, 2016
Miles Bryan

On Wednesday, January 27, volunteers across Wyoming set out to find the state’s homeless. Many gave out lunch and hot drinks, and all carried surveys for the homeless that asked questions like “Do you drink alcohol?” and, “How often do you stay in an emergency shelter?”