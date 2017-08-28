North Korea Launches Another Missile, This One Over Japan

North Korea conducted a missile launch over Japan early Tuesday morning, further ratcheting up tensions in the region.

The incident was announced by South Korean officials who say the missile was launched from Sunan, near North Korea's capital Pyongyang. Japanese officials say the projectile flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and landed in the Pacific Ocean.

Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning confirmed the news in a brief email. He said American officials are still assessing the launch and that North American Aerospace Defense Command "determined the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America."

The Washington Post reports that "a visibly agitated Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that "we will make the utmost effort to protect the public."

The launch marks the second time in four days that North Korea has tested its missiles. Three short range missiles were launched on Saturday.

The New York Times reports that this is the first time a North Korean missile was launched over Japan since 2009. Pyongyang had also launched projectile over Japan in 1998. Both times North Korea claimed the projectiles were carrying satellites.

Preliminary reports said North Korea had launched three missiles in the most recent round. But it was later determined that only one projectile was launched and that it broke up in three parts. There were no reports of any damage, according to the Japanese broadcaster, NHK.

