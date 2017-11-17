November 17th, 2017

Listen to the full show here.

"They Don't Trust Us And We Don't Trust Them": Discrimination Of Native Americans

Half of Native Americans living on Indian reservations say they or a family member feel they’ve been treated unfairly by the courts. That’s according to a new poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T-H Chan School of Public Health. It’s a lack of justice that Wind River Reservation residents say they live with every day. As Wyoming Public Radio’s Melodie Edwards reports, now the tribes are working together to solve that problem.

Wyoming's ACLU Proposes Ways To Reduce The Prison Population

A new report says Wyoming’s prison system is growing, which is driving up costs and the culprit is the lack of prison reform a new legislation that could lead to more people being placed behind bars. ACLU of Wyoming has released a report called Bucking the Trend: How Wyoming can reverse course through reduced incarceration and lowered costs.

State Policy Director Sabrina King says they’ve given the legislature some ideas.

Wyoming Lawmakers Don't Care About The Climate Report

This month the federal government released a dire assessment of climate change that says human beings are likely the cause of the problem. But, as Matt Laslo explains, the report isn’t having an impact on Wyoming lawmakers or the Trump administration.

Former NATO Leader Wants The United States To Return To Its Leadership Role

Anders Fogh Rasmussen is the former Prime Minister of Denmark and the former Secretary General of NATO. Rasmussen made his first trip to Wyoming this week discussing the topic of America’s will to lead or perhaps not lead when it comes to world affairs. Rasmussen thinks it’s essential to return to being the world’s leader. Bob Beck asked him what he thought about the Trump administration’s approach.

Senator Kinskey Leaves Cost Effective Practices Up To School Districts

For the last eight months, a legislative committee has been trying to wrap their heads around the true cost of K-12 education. Senator Dave Kinskey is part of that effort, and he’s become well known for saying he wants to see . . . the most bang for the buck. Wyoming Public Radio’s Tennessee Watson visited Kinskey in Sheridan to ask him what that means.

In Threatened Bird's Uncertain Fate, Some See An Opportunity

Changes are coming to the 2015 sage grouse management plans. The amendments are giving some businesses hope, but as Wyoming Public Radio’s Cooper McKim reports, others are worried it could unravel a decade of negotiation and compromise.

Mauling's Renews Old Debate Of Guns Versus Bear Spray

Seven grizzlies have been shot and killed by hunters in Wyoming, since the state took over grizzly bear management. That compares to two grizzlies killed last fall. Four grizzlies were killed in Park County alone this year, including one that Game and Fish put down, after it was shot. And, four people were injured in bears attacks. The question is how can those conflicts be reduced? Penny Preston reports experts say preparation is the key.

UW Student Remembers Riding Out Hurricane Irma

In early September the Virgin Islands were struck by two category five hurricanes . . . fourteen days apart. Today, the islands' infrastructure remains badly damaged. Nearly 73% of residents are still without power. A student from the University of Wyoming was in the Virgin Islands when Irma, the first of the two hurricanes, hit. Sara Kirkpatrick was spending a semester abroad on the island of St Thomas. She had only been there for a few weeks when she heard about the hurricane’s approach. Unable to leave the island, she was forced to weather the storm. Travis, a local classmate, offered to shelter Sara at his family’s house.