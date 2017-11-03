November 3rd, 2017

Listen to the full show here.

A Window For Wyoming's Wind Industry

Wyoming has the potential to be one of the country’s top wind energy producers. Obviously one benefit…it’s really windy. But the state is lagging behind others in vying for these kinds of development projects - and a window may be closing to get in on the wind energy boom. Wyoming Public Radio’s Cooper McKim has more.

The Teddy Roosevelt Legacy At Ryan Zinke's Interior Department

Late last week President Trump told Utah lawmakers that the Bear’s Ears National Monument - designated in the waning days of the Obama administration - would be downsized. That message is in line with recommendations from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Like Trump, Zinke favors boosting production of oil and gas resources on federal lands to create jobs and enhance the nation’s energy security. It’s another pro-industry headline for a Secretary touting himself as not only an avid outdoorsman, but a follower of the conservation ideals of the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. Inside Energy’s Dan Boyce looks at how their philosophies stack up.

Wyoming's Congressional Delegation Pleased By EPA Rollbacks…Others Are Concerned

The EPA’s announcement that it’s rolling back an Obama-era rule to expand regulations on the nation’s waters and streams is being cheered by Wyoming lawmakers who now are offering input on how to rewrite it. But correspondent Matt Laslo reports from Washington that Democrats say it’s a part of disturbing trend at the EPA.

Wyoming Residents May Get A Pleasant Surprise When Shopping For Health Insurance

It’s Open Enrollment time for health insurance and for those choosing their insurance on the federal marketplace there is interesting news for Wyoming residents. Subsidy payments for those on the marketplace have increased and so in many cases people can get more affordable and possibly better coverage. Monica Jennings is an Enroll Wyoming Navigator and I asked her if people should re-consider their health care coverage and possibly find a new plan.

Lawyer Says Inconsistent Process Hurts Accusers And Accused

Both private and public institutions are bound by federal law to respond to reports of sexual harassment and abuse. In the workplace, it’s Title 7. In educational settings, it’s Title 9. But this fall the U.S. Department of Education announced it plans to overhaul the guideline. In response, UW law students organized a panel of university administrators to address potential changes. A Laramie attorney -- who has represented a student facing sexual misconduct violations -- spoke out at the event. Wyoming Public Radio’s Tennessee Watson followed up with Linda Devine to get her take.

New UW Musical Prepared For Divided Audiences

Ever since the 2016 presidential election, some have seen American politics as extremely partisan and polarized. People are finding it difficult to find common ground on serious issues. So the University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance is trying something unique: singing about it. Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard reports.

Comic Book Art Show Takes Unique Look At Native American Lives And Myths

Comic books get kids thinking about complex issues. That's definitely the case for an art show now up at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. All the comic book art in this show is by Native American artists. The museum's marketing director Morgan Marks gave Wyoming Public Radio's Melodie Edwards a tour that starts with the illustrated robe of the great Eastern Shoshone chief Washakie. Marks says it shows how deeply ingrained picture storytelling is in Native American cultures.

UW President Moves Forward With Initiatives

It’s been a rough couple of years for the University of Wyoming where budget cutting, layoffs, and reorganization have been themes. Lately, the focus has been on less stressful ventures like enhancing STEM teaching, diversity, and a variety of initiatives. One issue for University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols is to try to address that lack of faculty and staff pay raises. She begins our conversation by saying that those raises should be here by July.