Omnibus Education Passes House After Heated Debate

An Omnibus Education Bill received initial approval by the Wyoming House of Representatives Friday, but not before a heated tax debate. The House rejected a proposed 2-percent tax increase that was part of the bill and instead approved a half penny tax that kicks in when the rainy day fund falls below $500 million dollars.

Encampment Representative Jerry Paxton supported the larger of the two tax increases and said the state needs to act now to produce more revenue.

"The odds of the mineral industry, or the extraction industry, turning around in the very near future are probably about the same as a supermodel kidnapping me, and dragging me, kicking and screaming, off to a tropical island," said Paxton.

The bill also features cuts to education funding. It will be debated two more times.