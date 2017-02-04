Related Program: 
Education

Omnibus Education Passes House After Heated Debate

2017-02-04
Education

An Omnibus Education Bill received initial approval by the Wyoming House of Representatives Friday, but not before a heated tax debate. The House rejected a proposed 2-percent tax increase that was part of the bill and instead approved a half penny tax that kicks in when the rainy day fund falls below $500 million dollars.

Encampment Representative Jerry Paxton supported the larger of the two tax increases and said the state needs to act now to produce more revenue.

"The odds of the mineral industry, or the extraction industry, turning around in the very near future are probably about the same as a supermodel kidnapping me, and dragging me, kicking and screaming, off to a tropical island," said Paxton.

 

The bill also features cuts to education funding. It will be debated two more times.

education
2017 Legislative Session
school funding
wyoming legislature

Crowds Turn Out To Encourage Education Committee To Re-examine Proposed Cuts

By Jan 31, 2017
Tennessee Watson

The House Education Committee discussed their proposed omnibus education bill to a packed auditorium at Cheyenne East High School Monday evening.

A steady line of school administrators, teachers, school board members and parents made comments on the proposed budget cuts.

Many people raised concerns about the bill’s overreach. Rather than having the legislature determine how cuts should be made, multiple superintendents said they would prefer a percent cut across the board, giving control to districts and local school boards to decide how to tighten budgets.

The Unforeseen Costs Of Freezing Special Education Funds

By Jan 30, 2017

On the list of recommendations to reduce Wyoming’s education budget deficit is a cap on special education funding. That means moving forward, districts that need to spend more than their allocated budget will need to cover those additional costs on their own.

Discussion Of Education Cuts Moves To Bigger Venue

By Jan 27, 2017

The House Education Committee will welcome public comments on the Omnibus Education Bill on Monday at 6 p.m.

In anticipation of a large turnout, Representative David Northrup requested the meeting take place at the Cheyenne East High School Auditorium.

He said it’s because: “We anticipate having a lot of district personnel show up and ask questions. I am probably expecting 300 to 400 people.”

This exceeds the capacity of legislature’s temporary home in the Jonah Building.

Bill To Prevent School Districts From Suing State Fails

By Jan 25, 2017
Wyoming Legislature

A Wyoming Senate committee voted down a bill today that would have prevented Wyoming school districts from using education funds to sue the state over budget cuts. The Senate Education Committee voted three to two against Senate File 135.

Sheridan Senator Bruce Burns sponsored the bill and said it would not keep districts from suing the state, but would keep state funds from financing such litigation.

Laramie Senator Chris Rothfuss voted against the bill. He said sometimes courts need to resolve differences between entities.