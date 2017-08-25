Wyoming has a funding shortfall, but teachers are stepping up to make sure their students don't feel the effects of budget cuts. The 2017 total solar eclipse wowed big crowds in Casper. And we’ll learn what Rock Springs is doing to draw more attention downtown… and why that has traditionally been a challenge. Those stories, plus conversations about the possibility of alien life, the debate over raising taxes, and what cultural events are planned at the University of Wyoming this fall.
Open Spaces August 25, 2017
By Wyoming Public Media • 1 hour ago