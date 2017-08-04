Open Spaces August 4, 2017

On this episode, how an 85-foot-deep cave in northern Wyoming perfectly preserves animals that fell into it thousands of years ago. And hear how the University of Wyoming is under investigation for its handling of sexual assault after a survivor filed a complaint with the Department of Education. Last winter’s brutal winter killed all the mule deer fawns radio collared from the Wyoming Range herd. So this summer, scientists started over. Also, a story on Pinedale’s ozone problems and how Jackson hopes to handle the solar eclipse crowds. Those stories and more.