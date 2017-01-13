Open Spaces January 13, 2017

On this episode, with Trump about to take over the White House, the coal industry’s relieved it won’t have to comply with a new rule curbing carbon dioxide emissions. In Washington, Wyoming’s U.S. Senators are working to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, but Senator Mike Enzi says it will be done with baby steps.We’ll hear how hard it is for Native Americans to find rentals in reservation border communities due to housing discrimination…Those stories and more on Open Spaces from Wyoming Public Radio News.