Pedigree® Stage Stop Dog Sled Race

The Pedigree® Stage Stop Race is now in its 22nd year and a "Wyoming original" in that there are no other "stage stop" sled dog races like in it the world. The closest is the Tour de France in that each day is a separate race held in a different location around the State of Wyoming and hosted by a different community every stage.

The event features 14 mushers and their dog teams, who’ll race more than 334 miles over the course of eight days while visiting several different cities. The racers compete for a prize purse of $195,000, but communities along the route also win because of donations to area shelters and other charities.

In addition to the PEDIGREE® Stage Stop Race, 14 additional competitors will be participating in the EUKANUBA™ 8-Dog Classic Race, which is a two day race in January that will visit Driggs, Idaho and Alpine, Wyoming.

For more information and schedules, visit the Wyoming Stage Stop website.