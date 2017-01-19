Related Program: 
Pedigree® Stage Stop Dog Sled Race

Pedigree® Stage Stop Dog Sled Race
The Pedigree® Stage Stop Race is now in its 22nd year and a "Wyoming original" in that there are no other "stage stop" sled dog races like in it the world. The closest is the Tour de France in that each day is a separate race held in a different location around the State of Wyoming and hosted by a different community every stage.

The event features 14 mushers and their dog teams, who’ll race more than 334 miles over the course of eight days while visiting several different cities. The racers compete for a prize purse of $195,000, but communities along the route also win because of donations to area shelters and other charities.

In addition to the PEDIGREE® Stage Stop Race, 14 additional competitors will be participating in the EUKANUBA™ 8-Dog Classic Race, which is a two day race in January that will visit Driggs, Idaho and Alpine, Wyoming.

For more information and schedules, visit the Wyoming Stage Stop website

International Pedigree Sled Dog Stage Stop – Lyman

Feb 26, 2015
City of Evanston WY Planning & Development Dept.

In 1996 Frank Teasley, with the help of public nurse Jayne Ottman, launched the International Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race to showcase the beautiful state of Wyoming and to make sled dog racing more accessible to the public. In addition, the race committee worked to spread the word about the need for childhood immunizations and promoting responsible dog care. Each year, the race committee makes a contribution to communities on the race route that helps with the cost of immunizations for kids.