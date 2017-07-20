Philadelphia-Based Singer-Songwriter Samantha Rise On Wyoming Sounds

Roots-rockers The Black Lillies' write and perform songs that blur the boundaries between folk, soul, red dirt country, blues and jazz. Here's a tune off of their latest album Hard To Please, showcasing their 2016 band lineup.
Named after a body part of the North American mammal, Wyoming’s Elk Tongue performs psychedelic desert rock. All four band members are from various musical backgrounds, which they blend together to create sounds reminiscent of the past with an eye (and an ear) to the future.