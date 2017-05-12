Related Programs: 
UW Highlights
Education

Philanthropist Awarded Honorary Doctorate At UW

By 1 hour ago

Credit United Way Worldwide

This weekend the University of Wyoming awards degrees to thousands of undergraduate and graduate students.  Two degrees are special, though. They are honorary doctorates, and at this year’s commencement, one of the recipients of an honorary doctorate is philanthropist Paula Green Johnson.

After growing up in Laramie and graduating from UW, Green Johnson made her mark by promoting women’s equality and by fundraising for charitable organizations. She told Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard that the honor was a complete surprise.

Tags: 
University of Wyoming
graduation

Related Content

Art Historian, Philanthropist Will Receive Honorary Doctorates From UW

By May 9, 2017
University of Wyoming

This weekend, University of Wyoming graduates will receive their degrees during commencement ceremonies. Also receiving honorary doctoral degrees are two UW alumni: Peter H. Hassrick and Paula Green Johnson. Hassrick is a writer and art historian who is currently director emeritus and senior scholar at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody.

UW Looks To Increase Recruitment, Retention, And Graduation

By Mar 3, 2017
University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming has announced a plan to recruit, retain and graduate more undergraduates over the next five years. The plan is in response to a flat line in student enrollment numbers. Provost Kate Miller said becoming more student-centered is key to the plan’s vision. 

That means thinking about how non-academic factors like student wellness, financial literacy and sense of belonging play into a student’s overall academic success.

Wyoming Graduation Requirements Up For Review

By Jan 6, 2017
FLICKR

The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on revised Graduation Requirements. 

Called Chapter 31, it clarifies requirements for demonstrating competency in the nine required content areas needed for graduation. It also, empowers districts to decide what methods they’ll use to guarantee those requirements are met.            

Natrona County Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Walt Wilcox said the amended rules will make assessment less complex for administrators, and also benefit students.

Graduation Changes Should Give More Tools To Schools

By Jul 14, 2016
State Farm

The Wyoming Board of Education has changed a number of graduation requirements for Wyoming high school students. One change will allow students to prove they are competent in a subject without receiving a traditional grade.

Another will tweak the requirement for how long a student must be in a classroom, which is known as seat time. State Board member Sue Belish said that takes into account new ways of learning. 

Fort Washakie Stories Part V: Graduation Day

By May 29, 2015
Aaron Schrank

Fort Washakie High School is a small, struggling school on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The students there have been pushing towards one major goal: graduation. And, today, as part of our series on the school, we’ll hear some of those students cross the finish line. 

As family and friends file into the Fort Washakie gymnasium, the class of 2015 is outside posing for a final group photo. English teacher Mike Read offers a quick pep talk as he snaps his camera shutter.