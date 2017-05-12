Philanthropist Awarded Honorary Doctorate At UW

This weekend the University of Wyoming awards degrees to thousands of undergraduate and graduate students. Two degrees are special, though. They are honorary doctorates, and at this year’s commencement, one of the recipients of an honorary doctorate is philanthropist Paula Green Johnson.

After growing up in Laramie and graduating from UW, Green Johnson made her mark by promoting women’s equality and by fundraising for charitable organizations. She told Wyoming Public Radio’s Caroline Ballard that the honor was a complete surprise.