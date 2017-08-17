Related Programs: 
Natural Resources & Energy
Tribal News
UW Highlights

Project To Convey Significance Of Elk On Wind River Indian Reservation

By 32 minutes ago

Several groups are working on a project aimed at representing the cultural importance of elk to the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes.

The High Plains American Indian Research Institute at the University of Wyoming received an $150,000 national humanities grant for the project called, “Understanding and Communicating the Role of Elk on the Wind River Indian Reservation.” Some of the money will fund the collection of stories and traditions surrounding elk, presented through music, storytelling, art, and linguistics. Wind River Native Advocacy Center director Jason Baldes will lead that part of the project.  

“Gathering our people of the community and listening to their stories is one of the key parts of it,” Baldes says, “and then also making sure that those are adequately and correctly told and written down, so that we’re able to provide that information to our young people.”

Baldes plans to create a curriculum for K-12 students at Fort Washakie and Wyoming Indian schools. He says it will complement the recently passed Indian Education for All Act, which is intended to expand Wyoming students’ awareness of Native American history and culture.

“Being able to provide our stories to people outside of the reservation – it’s a hope that this is going to create and foster understanding – and less of the racial disparity that we see. With greater understanding comes greater respect,” Baldes says.

Fort Washakie and Wyoming Indian schools will use the curriculum during the project’s third year, according to the University of Wyoming. Eventually, Baldes intends to make it available statewide. The project, he says, is connected to new scientific research mapping migration patterns on the Wind River Indian Reservation. 

Tags: 
elk
Wind River Indian Reservation
Northern Arapaho
Eastern Shoshone
High Plains American Indian Research Institute
Wind River Native Advocacy Center
University of Wyoming
Native Amercian
wildlife

Related Content

Conservationists File Lawsuit Against Elk Feeding Ground

By Jun 9, 2017
Elk
Wikimedia Commons

Four conservation groups filed a lawsuit to challenge a Jackson Elk feeding ground. The area is at Alkali Creek in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The Wyoming Game and Fish manages feeding grounds as a strategy to bait and concentrate animals for an extended period of time. The goal is to protect the vulnerable animals from harsh conditions and predators.  

The U.S. Forest Service permitted this particular feeding ground for the Jackson Elk. But Sierra Club’s Lloyd Dorsey said these feeding grounds aren’t protection at all. 

Shed Antler Hunting Brings In Big Bucks (Both Kinds)

By May 12, 2017
Melodie Edwards

Wyoming may be in the middle of an energy bust, but there’s one industry that’s quietly booming: the shed antler business. More and more people are discovering how lucrative picking up deer and elk antlers can be. But that’s led to more out of season poaching of antlers and even serious accidents. Hundreds of people lined up for the season’s opening day May 1 and Wyoming Public Radio’s Melodie Edwards was there.

Governor Signs Bill To Bring Indian Education For All

By Mar 16, 2017

Last week, Governor Matt Mead signed the Indian Education For All Act that requires the Wyoming Department of Education to teach the history and culture of Wyoming’s two tribes, the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho.

Tribes Sign Agreement To Launch New Intertribal Council

By Jul 25, 2017

Last week, the Riverton Ranger reported that councilors from both tribes on the Wind River Indian Reservation signed a memorandum of understanding to help them manage their shared programs.

It’s the first time they'll manage them together since the Northern Arapaho disbanded the joint business council back in 2014.

Since the Joint Business Council was dissolved three years ago, the Northern Arapaho, the Eastern Shoshone, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs have been wrangling in the courts over how to move forward. The new MOU is an attempt to resolve those conflicts.