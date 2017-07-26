Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Project Helps Veterans Heal Through Mountain Climbing

By 12 minutes ago

The Rainier Summit Team currently on Mt. Rainier.
Credit Henry Leap (Goldstar father)

This week, a group of veterans will ascend Wyoming’s highest mountain, Gannett Peak in the Wind River Range in central Wyoming. 

The climb is part of a project called Summit for Soldiers and the idea is to help get vets who’ve suffered combat trauma into the outdoors to help them recover.

The group’s founder Mike Fairman said as many as 8,000 vets a year commit suicide, and not long ago he was nearly one of those statistics.

“After I got back from Afghanistan, everything kind of came to a head and I tried to take my life,” Fairman said. “That’s when I realized, even through my mental health team, the one thing I needed was to get back in the outdoors.”

Repurposed missions, he called such treks. He said, while getting outdoors saved him from suicide, he’s seen it save other vets, too.

For instance, he said, “two homeless guys from Cleveland who went with us on a trip to Colorado. And they figured, why be homeless in Cleveland when I can be homeless in Colorado? [They] ended up getting jobs and homes and getting their lives back in order, enrolled back in school.”

Fairman will talk about his ascent of Everest this Thursday, July 27, at the Lander High School. And on Saturday, July 29, he will be in Dubois with 11 other veterans who’ll join him on 13,809 foot Gannett Peak. Fairman said he’ll carry with him a flag bearing the names of 35 veterans he knows personally who’ve committed suicide. 

Tags: 
homelessness
veterans
Summit For Soldiers
soliders
nature

Related Content

Veterans Crew Works Hard To Conserve Wyoming Trails

By Jul 21, 2017
Maggie Mullen

This summer, a University of Wyoming trail building program launched a work crew specifically for veterans in need of a job. The crew is the first of its kind in the country. 

At Curt Gowdy State Park, the Wyoming Veterans Trail Crew was hard at work on a trail called “Cliffhanger”— a narrow singletrack with rocky ledges along the edge of a reservoir. 

Near one of Cliffhanger’s sharp curves stands a twenty-foot tall dead tree. Crew member Mickey Finnell said it needs to be cut down before it falls on the trail.  

Sheridan Woman Discusses World War II Voices

By Mar 31, 2017
Val Burgess

 

Sheridan resident Val Burgess has put a lot of miles on her car speaking to school children and others about the experiences of World War II vets and prisoners of war. Burgess is finishing up another round of talks next month and will be speaking in Northeast Wyoming next week. She tells Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck about her interest in the subject.

Federal Rules For Counting Homeless Population Don't Work Well For Wyoming, Advocates Say

By Feb 5, 2016
Miles Bryan

On Wednesday, January 27, volunteers across Wyoming set out to find the state’s homeless. Many gave out lunch and hot drinks, and all carried surveys for the homeless that asked questions like “Do you drink alcohol?” and, “How often do you stay in an emergency shelter?”

Counting Wyoming's Homeless Population

By Jan 29, 2016

Wyoming’s annual attempt to tally the state’s homeless population took place on Wednesday.

Known as the “Point-in-Time Count,” it's a 24-hour effort to count everyone who is homeless. The count is mandated by the federal department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which uses the data to track the country’s homeless population, and divvy up funds for homeless services. Last year, Wyoming counted 798 people as homeless.

New Study Shows Tribes Nationwide Need About 68,000 Homes

By Feb 2, 2017
Melodie Edwards

The Housing and Urban Development Office has released a large scale study evaluating the severity of the housing crisis in Indian Country. It’s the most comprehensive research conducted on the subject and the only study of its kind in about 20 years. The study concludes there’s a need for about 68,000 new homes across tribal lands nationwide.