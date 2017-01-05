Recovery Anthology Created To Share Recovery Movement Nationwide

Earlier this month, authors in a new anthology on drug and alcohol recovery in Wyoming presented their work in Cheyenne.

Laura Griffith is the founder of Recover Wyoming in Cheyenne and a former Wyoming Department of Health Treatment Manager. In the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Division, Griffith took part in a special training called the Emerging Leaders of Recovery.

“I was one of those 18 people from across the nation who got selected to learn about the recovery movement,” Griffith said. “I was the only bureaucrat. The rest of them were in organizations either doing therapy or all kinds of recovery support. I was the only state government person. I would go and I would learn they were having amazing lives and I would go back to my big office at the state with my great staff and I would just be miserable.”

After that, Griffith used her grant writing skills to start the nonprofit Recover Wyoming. More than half the population of Wyoming abuse alcohol or another controlled drug and she wanted to do something about that problem. With help from her sister Lynn Carlson, a published author and recovery coach, they began searching out other authors with stories to share in the new recovery anthology.

“Watch My Rising is an anthology that came out of a desire to let written word tell about recovery in a way no lecture or fact-filled article ever could,” said Carlson.

The book was published by TulipTree Publishing last month. Copies can be purchased through either Recover Wyoming or Amazon.