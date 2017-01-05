Recovery Anthology Created To Share Recovery Movement Nationwide

By Darrah Perez 18 minutes ago

Contributors to the new anthology read from their work in Cheyenne in December.
Credit Recover Wyoming

Earlier this month, authors in a new anthology on drug and alcohol recovery in Wyoming presented their work in Cheyenne.         

Laura Griffith is the founder of Recover Wyoming in Cheyenne and a former Wyoming Department of Health Treatment Manager. In the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Division, Griffith took part in a special training called the Emerging Leaders of Recovery. 

“I was one of those 18 people from across the nation who got selected to learn about the recovery movement,” Griffith said. “I was the only bureaucrat. The rest of them were in organizations either doing therapy or all kinds of recovery support. I was the only state government person. I would go and I would learn they were having amazing lives and I would go back to my big office at the state with my great staff and I would just be miserable.”

After that, Griffith used her grant writing skills to start the nonprofit Recover Wyoming. More than half the population of Wyoming abuse alcohol or another controlled drug and she wanted to do something about that problem. With help from her sister Lynn Carlson, a published author and recovery coach, they began searching out other authors with stories to share in the new recovery anthology.  

Watch My Rising is an anthology that came out of a desire to let written word tell about recovery in a way no lecture or fact-filled article ever could,” said Carlson.

The book was published by TulipTree Publishing last month. Copies can be purchased through either Recover Wyoming or Amazon. 

Tags: 
health care
wyoming department of health
alcohol
Substance Abuse
drugs

Related Content

Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Wants Offenders To Get Sober, And Stay Out Of Jail

By Nov 6, 2015
Miles Bryan

26-year-old Cameron Largent lives with his mother in a big suburban house in Rock Springs. His favorite spot at home is the basement couch, where he’s set up to play the fantasy video game World of Warcraft.

“I’m a priest,” he says. “So my job is to run around and heal people. [my character] is the highest level you can get: level 100.”

Largent has had a lot of time to level up recently: he has been sober for six months. It’s the longest he has gone without drinking for years.

Should Wyoming High Schools Drug Test Students?

By Mar 18, 2016
Micah Baldwin, Flickr Creative Commons

 

Last year, when Tongue River High School students Taylor Holiday and Kylee Knobloch were asked to come up with a project for their leadership club, they decided to tackle a real-world problem.

“There was a few kids in our school that seemed to be struggling with drugs a little bit,” says Holiday. “So we thought, ‘what if we could make the change in this school that helped kids get away from issues like that?’”

Meth Contamination Can Be Costly

By Apr 15, 2016
Marion Orr

Many homes or apartments in Wyoming are contaminated by methamphetamine and if you move into one of those places, you may not know it. It can lead to health problems and be expensive to clean up. Wyoming is one of the few states that does not require disclosure of a meth-contaminated home.

Sheridan realtor Dan Casey remembers when he first got caught. Casey had a client who had bought a home during a foreclosure sale and after his client fixed the place up he tried to re-sell it. Casey said they were close to a deal when a neighbor stopped by. 

Northern Arapaho Tribe Takes Over Its Health Clinic

By Jun 27, 2016

Northern Arapaho officials on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming say they've experienced some bumps since the tribe took over management of their federal health clinic earlier this year.

The Northern Arapaho Tribe has been working for many years to get full management of their health care system. In January, they finally took over for the Indian Health Services. Tribal Administrator Vonda Wells says the federal government has controlled the tribe’s health system since they were placed on the Wind River Reservation in the late 1800’s.

Heroin Creeps Into Wyoming

By Jan 30, 2015
Wikimedia Commons

Wyoming has long had issues with substance abuse. Alcoholism has always been a problem here, and in the 1990s and early 2000s methamphetamine took hold across the state. But one drug you didn’t hear much about was heroin. That is changing. Easy access to prescription pain pills in recent years has helped make heroin a small but growing problem in Wyoming.

Emergency Room Is New Front In War On Prescription Drug Abuse

By May 8, 2015
Miles Bryan

Kimberley Enyart was never interested in doing recreational drugs. But then she was in a car accident and her doctor prescribed a powerful opiate for the pain.

“It just, I don’t know it put me off in la-la land it made me feel better,” she said. “I don’t know, I loved it. I loved that high.”

When Enyart’s prescription ran out she did whatever she could to more from other doctors in town. Eventually, she moved on to dentists.

“I even had two back teeth pulled for it.”