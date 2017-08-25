Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Sage Grouse Captive Breeding One Step Closer To Becoming Law

By 1 hour ago

A male Sage Grouse (also known as the Greater Sage Grouse) in the USA
Credit Pacific Southwest Region U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from Sacramento, US

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has approved a regulation that would allow captive breeding of greater sage grouse in the state. The law would allow specially licensed private farms to possess, breed, and sell the bird.

Captive breeding is one method some people hope will ease the downfall of sage grouse – which avoided being listed as endangered in 2015 in part because of Wyoming’s proactive conservation efforts. Supporters of captive breeding say those chicks could then be released back into the wild, and that could help boost numbers for the bird. Others are skeptical of that.

But Vice President of the Audubon Society Brian Rutledge said conservation can’t be boiled down just to sage grouse numbers. 

“Our issue has never been a bird issue, it’s a habitat issue.” Rutledge said, "Raising birds in captivity to be released into non-existent habitats doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Rutledge added there are several risks to breeding sage grouse in captivity. Once they're returned to the wild, the birds don’t have the same knowledge to avoid predators. Plus, there is a risk they could carry diseases from other captive birds back out into the wild. 

                                                                                                  

Wyoming legislature passed the captive breeding bill in the 2017 session, and Game and Fish was required to approve the regulation. Captive breeding of sage grouse could become legal as soon as November. Until then, Governor Matt Mead has the opportunity to review and revise the bill.

Tags: 
sage grouse
wyoming
captive breeding
wildlife
wyoming game and fish

Related Content

Study Shows Breeding Sage Grouse Not Effective Approach

By Aug 2, 2017
Tom Koerner/USFWS

A new report called “The Sage Grouse White Papers” released last month by the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies shows that captive breeding methods have a long way to go before they can help bring up sage grouse numbers.

Governor Mead Critical Of Federal Sage Grouse Changes

By Aug 10, 2017
A greater sage-grouse male struts for a female at a lek (dancing or mating ground) near Bridgeport, CA
Jeannie Stafford / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Wyoming Governor Matt Mead is concerned about the Interior Department’s recommendations to the sage grouse conservation plans. The federal agency released a report this week outlining recommendations to the 2015 plan, including giving states more leniency in enforcing the rules and changing the focus from habitat management to population goals.

Interior Department Plans Overhaul To Sage Grouse Conservation Plans

By Aug 8, 2017
A male Sage Grouse (also known as the Greater Sage Grouse) in the USA
Pacific Southwest Region U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from Sacramento, US

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced plans to make fundamental changes to a sage grouse conservation plan adopted under the Obama administration. They could make it easier for ranchers and energy companies to move into sagebrush habitat that’s now off limits. 

The Modern West 4: The Good, The Bad, And The Endangered

By Wyoming Public Media Sep 14, 2015
Jeannie Stafford / USFWS

  

Wyoming’s human population is low—and its animal population is high. But that doesn’t mean they don’t clash. This month: endangered species in The Modern West.

Rules To Allow Sage Grouse Farming Now Under Evaluation

By May 16, 2017
Tom Koerner/USFWS

In the last legislative session, lawmakers tasked the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with setting up guidelines for how private game bird farms can raise sage grouse. Under the rules, such farms could collect 250 sage grouse eggs to raise and release into the wild. The Sage Grouse Implementation Team appointed by Governor Matt Mead is reviewing those rules over the next couple of weeks. 