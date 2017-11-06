Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Sage Grouse Public Meetings Begin To Discuss Federal Changes

By 1 hour ago

A male Sage Grouse (also known as the Greater Sage Grouse) in the USA
Credit Pacific Southwest Region U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Wyoming’s Bureau of Land Management office is holding two public meetings this week to discuss sage grouse management plan changes. 

The Department of Interior officially re-opened discussion of the 2015 plans last month. Many have pointed out how proposed changes favor oil and gas over conservation. The agency’s notice of intent started a 45-day public comment period, where meetings just like this are being held in the relevant western states.  

Those who attend will be asked to identify issues, questions or concerns about possible changes to sage grouse plans. 

Mike McGrady, a policy advisor for Governor Matt Mead, said wholesale changes to the plans could hurt Wyoming if they result in an endangered species listing. Or that a listing is “warranted."

"The state of Wyoming has the most to lose of the other states in a warranted finding.” McGrady said, "That kind of situation imposes a lot of different controls and could create problems for development in the state.” 

He added, though, Wyoming could benefit from addressing smaller issues through this process.  

“We’re looking at potential changes to the resource management plans, policy guidance directions, instruction memorandums to make them more understandable,” McGrady said.

The first meeting will be held today in Cheyenne from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Little America Hotel. The next will be held next Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the BLM Pinedale Field Office. More information can be found here

Tags: 
BLM
Bureau of Land Management
sage grouse
greater sage grouse
wildlife

Related Content

Watchdog Group Suspects Coordination Between Energy Lobbyists And DOI, Files Lawsuit

By Oct 24, 2017
Western Values Project

A Montana-based environmental watchdog group is hoping to uncover e-mails from energy lobbyists and the Interior Department.

The Western Values Project is concerned coordination between the federal land management agency and representatives from the energy industry resulted in proposed changes to the sage grouse management plans.  

Sage Grouse Are Back On The Docket

By & Sep 15, 2017
Cooper McKim

  

Energy companies, environmentalists, ranchers and government officials are getting back together at meetings across the West this fall to talk about the fate of a chicken-like bird.

 

Many of these so-called stakeholders have sat at this table before. The well-being of the Greater Sage Grouse was the focus of a hard-fought compromise among 11 states, finalized a few years ago.

 

Governor Mead Critical Of Federal Sage Grouse Changes

By Aug 10, 2017
A greater sage-grouse male struts for a female at a lek (dancing or mating ground) near Bridgeport, CA
Jeannie Stafford / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Wyoming Governor Matt Mead is concerned about the Interior Department’s recommendations to the sage grouse conservation plans. The federal agency released a report this week outlining recommendations to the 2015 plan, including giving states more leniency in enforcing the rules and changing the focus from habitat management to population goals.

Wyoming's Sage Grouse Team Meets To Discuss Federal Shake Up Of Their Plan

By Sep 15, 2017
Sage Grouse Implementation Team meeting, 09/15/17
Cooper McKim / Wyoming Public Radio

The sage grouse implementation team met for the first time since the Department of Interior announced recommendations to a collaborative state and federal Obama era plan. But early last month, DOI Secretary Ryan Zinke recommended changes to the plan that would loosen restrictions on energy development while giving states more flexibility in implementing their own sage grouse protection plans.