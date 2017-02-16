Related Program: 
Education

Senate Encouraged To Adopt House Education Solution

By 15 minutes ago

People packed the Senate Education Committee meeting Wednesday to discuss House Bill 236 that will attempt to address the state’s education funding shortfall. The bill differs from the Senate approach to the problem in that it proposes some funding reductions, but holds off deep and immediate cuts to education by using legislative savings.

Should those savings dip to $500 million, a half percent sales and use tax would go into affect to generate more revenue. Representatives of the energy industry say that tax would hurt their industries.

Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, who spoke on behalf of the bill, said no one likes the idea of taxes, but deep budget cuts would lay off over a thousand teachers and close over a hundred schools.

“We could do all that. But I don’t think anyone in this room wants to shut down small town Wyoming. Just name your county and we could shut them down and save tens of hundreds of millions.”

But he went onto explain it’s just not that simple.

“We hear all this analogy of the private sector. When revenues are down, we have to cut, cut, cut. And when I ask why revenues are down. They say, well we don’t have as many customers,” he said. “Well guess what? We still have customers. We still have third graders in the state.”

Education Committee Chair Hank Coe, said he wants to combine the Senate Bill and House bill into one piece of legislation. But Coe acknowledged the tax measure would be a tough sell in the Senate. The committee will continue working on the bill next week. 

Tags: 
2017 Legislative Session
education
school funding model
Funding
wyoming legislature

Related Content

Senators Question If Delayed Loan Repayment Could Hurt Common School Account

By Feb 14, 2017
Tennessee Watson

School business managers asked the legislature to remove a six percent interest on funds borrowed temporarily from the common school account. They also asked that schools be allowed to repay those funds in June instead of December. 

The bill narrowly passed the committee of the whole.

Proponents of the bill argued that penalizing schools doesn’t make sense when cash flow issues are caused by payment schedules decided by the state. The bill sailed through the House, but is now being met with scrutiny in the Senate.

House And Senate To Swap Budget Bills For Review

By Feb 15, 2017
Wyoming State Legislature

The Wyoming House of Representatives and the Wyoming Senate have both passed their respective versions of the budget bill. The two bodies will now swap bills for consideration before a conference committee meets to select one final bill to adopt.

The Senate’s version cuts $91 million from public education funding, marking the largest difference between the two different versions.

Speaker of the House Steve Harshman is a school teacher in Casper, but Jackson Representative Andy Schwartz said that’s not why the House took a less severe approach to K-12 cuts.

Senate Votes To Restrict School Districts From Using State Money To Sue

By Feb 13, 2017
pixabay

The State Senate approved a budget amendment Friday that mandates school districts cannot use state funds to sue the legislature. The amendment passed 20 to 10.

The language was added as a footnote to the Budget Bill, and is similar to legislation that died in both the House and a Senate committee.

Sheridan Senator Dave Kinskey was in favor of the amendment, and said Wyoming could avoid mistakes of the federal government by approving it.

Grade School Data Privacy Voted Down

By Feb 14, 2017
Tennessee Watson

Wyoming schools use digital tools and software to support teaching and school operations, but a bill to protect digital student data was defeated on a tie vote.

The data includes everything from student name and home address to test results and cafeteria food purchases for children in preschool through 12th grade. The protections in the bill were meant to prevent the sale or sharing of this information, and to block the possibility of its usage for targeted advertising.

Education Bills Have Different Missions

By Feb 10, 2017
Bob Beck

A downturn in the energy economy has caused a crisis in Wyoming education funding. K-12 funding is projected to see a $400 million shortfall at the end of the current two-year budget cycle.

That deficit will grow if lawmakers can’t find a way to address the shortfall, but the House and Senate are taking different approaches towards solving the problem. During an interview Senate Education Chairman Hank Coe of Cody repeated a sentence that’s become a cliché this session.