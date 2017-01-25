Senate Passes Bill To Attract Movie Production Companies

A bill to incentivize movie production companies to film in Wyoming passed the Wyoming Senate today.

Senate File 24 will give the Wyoming Tourism Board more flexibility when it comes to reimbursing certain costs of film making to production companies, and investments in those production companies.

Douglas Senator Brian Boner said movie production itself won't bring revenue directly into the state, but it could attract tourism.

"You can use a story that might be set in Wyoming to incentivize that tourism" said Boner. "And [to attract] films to actually be shot in Wyoming and hiring local folks and encouraging that sort of economic development."

The bill passed 20 to 10 and will now go to the House for further debate.