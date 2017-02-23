Senate Shoots Down Campus Carry Bill

The Wyoming Senate has defeated a bill that would have allowed those with concealed carry permits to carry guns on the University of Wyoming Campus and at Community Colleges.

The Senate defeated the measure 17 to 13 after sponsor Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne urged lawmakers to restore gun rights. University officials and some of the colleges begged to leave this issue up to campus trustees, but Bouchard says local control isn’t working.

"The campuses have had the right or the ability to allow carry, but they even admitted in committee that they don’t want to do it.”

Bouchard argued that it could make the campuses safer, but education officials strongly disagreed. Senators were not persuaded and defeated the measure without debate.