Senate Supports Concealed Carry In Meetings And K-12 Schools

By 5 seconds ago

The Wyoming Senate has given initial approval to a pair of gun bills and defeated another. 

The Senate voted down allowing concealed guns on the University of Wyoming and Community College campuses, but supported allowing guns at government meetings and voted to allow K-12 school boards to decide if some personnel should be allowed to have concealed weapons in schools. 

Credit Wyoming LSO

During debate over whether concealed carry permit holders should be allowed in public meetings, Senator Curt Meier said those people will help protect  those in attendance.  Senate President Eli Bebout added that concealed carry permit holders respect the law.

“They’re people who are willing to do a background check and be fingerprinted.  So you are putting a weapon in the hands of those who understand and respect the law.”

That bill will be debated two more times.   

The Senate also approved a measure allowing local school boards to decide if personnel should be allowed to carry guns.

Senate Education Chairman Hank Coe says a number of school districts are concerned about the safety of children in some of the more rural areas of the state.  He says the bill would allow school boards to decide who could carry a gun and would then require those people to undergo extensive training. 

“Boy if you’re going to have somebody that has a concealed carry permit, who’s employed by the school district, who the local school board has designated to do what they’re doing.  Let’s make sure they’re properly trained.”

That bill will also be debated two more times. 

Tags: 
guns in schools
wyoming legislature
guns

Related Content

Gun Bills Move To Senate Floor

By Feb 16, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Two bills that would remove gun free zones in public places were approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. The first bill, House Bill 136, would  allow those with concealed carry permits to legally carry guns on the University of Wyoming and Community College campuses, including sporting events.

Supporters of the bill said that allowing people to carry guns will make the campuses safer. Many argued that it would especially provide protection for women.

Guns In Government Meetings Bill Passes The House

By Feb 23, 2016

People could carry concealed firearms into legislative, city council and County Commissioner meetings under a bill approved by the Wyoming House of Representatives. 

The House easily passed the bill Tuesday after rejecting an amendment by Democrat Charles Pelkey that local government agencies should get to decide if they want concealed weapons at their meetings. Pelkey said he was trying to make a bad bill better.

House Debates Concealed Carry Bills

By Jan 31, 2017
Bob Beck

The Wyoming House of Representatives is debating three bills that would allow concealed weapons in places where they are currently banned.

One bill allows concealed carry permit holders to have guns on the University of Wyoming campus, including athletic events. The House had a lengthy discussion over whether UW trustees should be allowed to declare parts of the campus off limits to guns. That amendment failed. Casper Representative Bunky Loucks says having guns on campus will keep it safe.

Senate Shoots Down Campus Carry Bill

By 10 minutes ago
University of Wyoming

The Wyoming Senate has defeated a bill that would have allowed those with concealed carry permits to carry guns on the University of Wyoming Campus and at Community Colleges. 

The Senate defeated the measure 17 to 13 after sponsor Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne urged lawmakers to restore gun rights.  University officials and some of the colleges begged to leave this issue up to campus trustees, but Bouchard says local control isn’t working. 

"The campuses have had the right or the ability to allow carry, but they even admitted in committee that they don’t want to do it.”