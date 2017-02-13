Related Program: 
Education

Senate Votes To Restrict School Districts From Using State Money To Sue

By 57 minutes ago

Credit pixabay

The State Senate approved a budget amendment Friday that mandates school districts cannot use state funds to sue the legislature. The amendment passed 20 to 10.

The language was added as a footnote to the Budget Bill, and is similar to legislation that died in both the House and a Senate committee.

Sheridan Senator Dave Kinskey was in favor of the amendment, and said Wyoming could avoid mistakes of the federal government by approving it.

“At the national level we’re our own worst enemy. We fund all of the lawsuits which deprive us of coal and oil and the revenues derived therefrom, and then we look in the mirror and see here locally we do the same thing. We hand somebody the knife to cut our throat. I think it’s entirely proper to say that we’re not going to be like the federal government and pay people to sue us,” he said.

Laramie Senator Chris Rothfuss said it would be inappropriate to restrict schools from using state money to sue just because the legislature didn’t like the results.

Tags: 
2017 Legislative Session
K-12 education
wyoming legislature
education

Related Content

Wyoming Senate Passes Its Version Of The Budget

By 1 hour ago
Wyoming State Legislature

The Senate passed its version of the budget Friday, after considering 34 amendments and adopting 18 to the bill. One of the largest amendments passed would cut $91 million from K-12 education funding.

One amendment intended to strip a measure cutting two percent of salaries of 100 series government employees, not including those in public education, generated considerable discussion.

Education Bills Have Different Missions

By Feb 10, 2017
Bob Beck

A downturn in the energy economy has caused a crisis in Wyoming education funding. K-12 funding is projected to see a $400 million shortfall at the end of the current two-year budget cycle.

That deficit will grow if lawmakers can’t find a way to address the shortfall, but the House and Senate are taking different approaches towards solving the problem. During an interview Senate Education Chairman Hank Coe of Cody repeated a sentence that’s become a cliché this session.

House Supports Offering Treatment Instead Of Prison Time

By Feb 9, 2017
Tennessee Watson

A program to allow judges to mandate substance abuse treatment instead of jail time for drug offenders received final approval by the Wyoming House of Representatives on Tuesday.

House Bill 94 provides funding to support more drug courts. Proponents of the bill say the approach will save the state money overall by reducing prison costs.  

Court mandated substance abuse treatment is already an option in Wyoming, but Thermopolis Representative Nathan Winters said there’s been an uneven application of this program.

Proposed Salary Cuts For State Employees Worry Some Senators

By Feb 10, 2017
State of Wyoming Legislature

An amendment approved in the Wyoming Senate’s version of the state budget that would cut the salaries of certain state employees by two percent has some concerned, especially senators in districts with large populations of people who work for the government, specifically Cheyenne.

The amendment excludes school district employees and those who work for Community Colleges and the University of Wyoming.   

Cheyenne Senator Tara Nethercott is opposed to the amendment, and said she was surprised she didn’t hear more input from constituents after it passed.