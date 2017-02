Since the 2010 Citizens United decision by the United States Supreme Court, an unprecedented amount of money is being spent in elections, sometimes anonymously.

One cross-partisan organization, American Promise, is leading an effort to add a 28th amendment to the Constitution to overturn the decision. Former U.S. Senator Al Simpson sits on the organization’s board. He told Wyoming Public Radio’s

Maggie Mullen most Americans would like to see reasonable limits on election spending.