Singer-Songwriter Shane Henry And Pianist Maggie McClure On Wyoming Sounds

In late 2016, Wyoming’s alt-folk band Whippoorwill expanded to a trio (original members Staci Foster and Alysia Kraft welcomed Tobias Bank on drums), weaving together guitar, banjo, harmonica, percussion, and three-part harmonies to create tough but pretty songs.
Here’s a video shot at Laramie’s NU2U thrift store.
We’ve all heard of Southern Gothic. In Dauphin, Jason Burge keeps the South in his voice and brings the Gothic out West, where he teams up with Northerner Ray Mitchell for gruff songs with sweet harmonies and singing guitar leads.
Here's a tune from their album Prodigal Songs for the End of Days.