Wyoming Sounds
Singer-Songwriter Shane Henry And Pianist Maggie McClure On Wyoming Sounds

By Wyoming Public Media 11 minutes ago
  • Anna Rader

Shane Henry and Maggie McClure live on Wyoming Sounds recorded on 8/07/17.

Music
live music
singer-songwriter

Studio Sessions: Whippoorwill

By Wyoming Public Media Aug 2, 2017
Whippoorwill

In late 2016, Wyoming’s alt-folk band Whippoorwill expanded to a trio (original members Staci Foster and Alysia Kraft welcomed Tobias Bank on drums), weaving together guitar, banjo, harmonica, percussion, and three-part harmonies to create tough but pretty songs.

Here’s a video shot at Laramie’s NU2U thrift store.

Fort Collins Pop Rock Band The Nooks On Wyoming Sounds

By Wyoming Public Media Aug 2, 2017
Anna Rader

The Nooks live on 8/02/17 during Wyoming Sounds.

Studio Sessions: Dauphin

By Wyoming Public Media Jul 26, 2017
Photo By Brian Harrington of BHP Imaging from the Wyoming Independent Music Initiative by the Wyoming Arts Council

We’ve all heard of Southern Gothic. In Dauphin, Jason Burge keeps the South in his voice and brings the Gothic out West, where he teams up with Northerner Ray Mitchell for gruff songs with sweet harmonies and singing guitar leads.

Here's a tune from their album Prodigal Songs for the End of Days.

Singer-Songwriters S.J. Tucker And Leslie Hudson On Wyoming Sounds

By Wyoming Public Media Jul 25, 2017
Anna Rader

S.J. Tucker and Leslie Hudson live on 7/25/17 during Wyoming Sounds.