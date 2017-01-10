Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Snow Data Promising For State Water Supply

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Credit Photo courtesy of National Archives and Records Administration

It could be a good year for moisture in Wyoming, according to this week’s snow report from the Natural Resource Conservation Service.  

The NRCS has data stations scattered across the state that measure the amount of water in snowpack, and use that to predict how much water will be available in the spring and summer. These measurements are important in a region where most of the water supply comes from snowfall.

Moisture levels are currently eighteen percent above average for Wyoming as a whole, and for most drainage basins in the state, they’ve been increasing over the last couple of weeks. All of the basins are wetter than they were this time last year.

NRCS Water Supply Specialist Lee Hackleman points to the recent storms in southern and western Wyoming as a positive sign for spring flows.

“The only place that’s not looking good right now is the Powder River,” Hackleman said. “And I don’t know why it’s not getting any snow. It’s sitting right in the middle of the state there and it keeps getting missed. But the Platte and the Wind and the Green – they’re all looking great.”

Hackleman adds that it’s still too early in the season to say whether Wyoming will avoid another dry year.

Tags: 
snow pack
precipitation
Natural Resources Conservation Service
drought

Related Content

Mild Weather May Have Messed Up Your Ski Plans, But Not Yet A Cause For Concern

By Feb 20, 2015
Caroline Ballard

Southeastern Wyoming may be seeing heavy snow this weekend, but if you have tried skiing there over the past month or so, you may have run into a problem: dirt. With temperatures consistently in the 40s and 50s and little precipitation, snowpack in this part of the state is well below average. 

Cross country skiing on the icy slush isn't fun. Just ask Matthew Klump, a sophomore at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He’s just finished  skiing a Valentine’s Day weekend race at Happy Jack, and is recounting the race with some of his teammates.

Snowpack Levels In Wyoming Only Half Of 2014

By Apr 7, 2015

Wyoming has half the snowpack it did at this time that year. That’s according to a report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The state had an average 135% snowpack level in March of 2014, but this March had only a 70% average. The Sweetwater and Belle Fourche saw its lowest levels of snowpack since record-keeping began.  

Daryl Lee Hackleman  is the Water Supply Specialist with the Service’s Wyoming office. He says while the year started out strong, snow just didn’t come.

Green River Running High And Dry

By Dec 4, 2015
Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge

The shadows of cottonwood trees grow long as the sun sets over Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Wyoming. A perfect time to spot wildlife on the Green River. Among the reeds, I see a white patch with a long neck. A trumpeter swan. Refuge project leader Tom Koerner passes me a pair of binoculars.

“That's probably a single bird and right in this wetland unit we just drove by there's three different pairs that nest in here,” Koerner says. 

Wyoming's Role In Conserving Colorado River Water In Times Of Drought

By Jan 8, 2016
April Barnes

You might think of the Grand Canyon as one of the wildest places in the U.S. But the fact is, the Colorado River that runs through that canyon is not wild at all. Here’s a quote from Cadillac Desert, a documentary on water in the West.

"This river, the Colorado, can be turned on and turned off down to the last drop on orders from the Interior Secretary of the United States," a voiceover tells us. "This was the first river on earth to come under complete human control."