Snow King Mountain – Jackson

Snow King Mountain is Wyoming’s first ski area and Jackson’s Town Hill for ski racing, tubing, night skiing, and family fun. Recently added is Wyoming’s only mountain coaster, the Snow King Cowboy Coaster, which is open all winter long.

Events at Snow King Mountain include the annual citizens’ torchlight parade and fireworks on New Year’s Eve, which is one of the longest running citizens’ torchlight parades in the country. Snow King hosts an event at the end of the season where people can pond skim on their skis which draws quite a crowd, and the World Championship Snowmobile Hill Climb at the end of March. Snow King Mountain also offers winter night time coaster operations.

View a bit of Snow King’s history on the SK resort timeline, including,

“1939-The cable, used to power the uphill tow, was bought used from an oil drilling company in Casper, Wyoming. The work crew ran the cable through a narrow cut in the forest up the west side of the ski area, all powered by an old Ford tractor.”

