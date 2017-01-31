Related Program: 
Snowy Weather Leads To Rise In Animal-Vehicle Collisions

By 1 hour ago
Instances of deer-vehicle collisions 2011-2015.
Credit Wyoming Game And Fish Department

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, collisions between wildlife and vehicles have been on the rise in recent months.

Doug Brimeyer is the Deputy Chief of Wildlife for the Game and Fish and he says after so many winter storms, the deep snow is limiting winter forage, and so animals are being forced to look for food at lower elevations. Brimeyer said it’s easier for animals to travel where the snow has been plowed back, but that big snow banks on either side of the road, especially in parts of western Wyoming, can trap them.

“Sometimes those animals jump down into that, and then they don’t readily get back out and over the snow bank,” said Brimeyer.

“They’ll have to travel down the road a little ways before they find a spot to get out, and so we just ask people to be real conscientious when they’re driving.”

Brimeyer said slowing down and keeping an eye out for animals are the best ways to prevent collisions with wildlife.

Tags: 
wildlife
wyoming game and fish
highways

Related Content

Mountain Rescue After Blizzard Traps Plow Truck Driver

By Dec 21, 2016
Mike Wood

A blizzard in the Beartooth Mountains outside Cody, trapped snow plow drivers and even the tow truck that came to pull them out. An amazing rescue saved one plow truck driver who spent all night in the cab of his plow. He survived deadly cold and wind.

In Cody on Monday morning, just as temperatures rose above freezing for the first time in four days, blinding blowing snow trapped a big backhoe in a drift, and it had to be pulled out with another rig.

Speed Study To Stop Wildlife Crashes

By Nov 29, 2016
USFWS Mountain Prairie

A scientist says more than 6,000 deer are hit and killed on Wyoming roads each year, causing more than $50 million in injuries and damage to cars and wildlife. One scientist is studying the new nighttime speed limits to see if they really work.

Residents Concerned Over Number Of Yellowstone Wildlife Killed

By Sep 26, 2014
Penny Preston

Cody – Grizzly bears, moose, bison, and many other Yellowstone area animals are hit and killed by speeding motorists every year. But now, a baby moose that made newspaper and magazine headlines when it survived a raging river, has been photographed all alone. Locals fear it is orphaned and unlikely to survive, because a motorist killed its mother. It’s led to a renewed discussion over speed limits and signs in forested areas of northwest Wyoming.

A heavy snowpack swelled the Shoshone River this spring.

Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting Pushed Back After Outpouring Of Opposition

By Jan 17, 2017
Grizzly bear on Swan Lake Flats, Yellowstone National Park; Jim Peaco

A delisting of the Yellowstone grizzly bear was expected by the first of the year but has been pushed back at least six months after a public comment period brought in thousands of letters of opposition. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Assistant Regional Director Michael Thabault says over 650,000 comments poured in, and it's going to take them longer than expected to respond. 

Research Finds Prairie Dogs And Cattle Not Always At Odds

By Jan 9, 2017
By Joe Ravi, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16542775

Prairie dogs can be a source of frustration to livestock producers in Wyoming because they compete with cattle for food. But new research from the University of Wyoming shows that the animals may also improve the quality of grass that is available.

Committee Accepts Northern Arapaho No Vote Against Grizzly Post-Delisting Plan

By Jan 9, 2017
National Digital Library of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service

In December, the Northern Arapaho tribe sent a letter to a grizzly bear management subcommittee they sit on, casting their vote against a management plan that would be implemented if the bear is removed from the endangered species list.