States Take Over Ensuring Equity In Education

By 2 hours ago

Credit Wyoming Department of Education

The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public input on how the state should regulate and support school performance. A new federal policy called the Every Student Succeeds Act, which went into law in 2015 and goes into effect for the 2017-2018 school year, aims to ensure equity in education across the United States.

In contrast to No Child Left Behind, power in this act has shifted from the federal government to the states to decide how best to evaluate and improve school performance.

States are in the midst of submitting their individual accountability plans to the federal government, which are due in late summer. On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Education released its draft plan for a 45-day public comment period.

Kari Eakins, Communications Director at the Wyoming Department of Education, said they are hoping to have a much more supportive plan that focuses on what schools and teachers need to improve, rather than a punitive approach. She said ESSA provides the flexibility, “to have these goals, to have these measures of schools developed across the state, and to make sure it aligns with state wide priorities so that when we give that information back to people about how their schools are doing we know that it’s in line with their expectations with how their schools are doing.”

The WDE has been gathering feedback from stakeholders throughout the process and released an Education Accountability Survey earlier this year. The results, which indicated that career and college readiness were important measures of post-secondary readiness, were incorporated into how school performance would be measured under the ESSA plan.

Last week the State Board of Education reviewed the plan and gave its approval to release the draft, which Eakins said marked an exciting moment. “We get to really make sure we are leveraging our federal funds in a way that aligns with what we already doing in our state, and with things that we know work in our state. And it’s about making sure we are helping our schools do better. It’s not about the gotcha moment.”

Comments can be submitted through June 8 the Wyoming Department of Education's website

Related Content

Career And College Readiness Recommended As Performance Measure

By Apr 22, 2017

The Wyoming Department of Education is rapidly approaching the deadline to submit the state’s plan to carry out the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which takes full effect for the 2017-2018 school year.  

Signed into law in 2015, the Every Student Succeeds Act shifted power from the federal government to the states to decide how best to evaluate and improve school performance.

Career Readiness Top Priority For K-12 Educators

By Mar 29, 2017
Wyoming Department of Education

The results of a survey by the Wyoming Department of Education on post-secondary preparation indicate that career readiness ranks just above college readiness for most respondents. People also say that problem solving and oral and written communication, are essential skills.

The survey was sent out to stakeholders last month as part of the WDE’s work on a new accountability plan as required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

School Data: Burdensome Or Beneficial?

By Mar 24, 2017
by Max Klingensmith / Flickr

The Wyoming Department of Education is shrinking the data reporting burden on schools in response to changes at the federal level, but school equity advocates caution against shedding too much of the load.  

Legislation Defines Local Control Of School Accountability

By Jan 12, 2017

How Wyoming holds its teachers, principals and school district leaders accountable is up for discussion this legislative session. House Bill 37 amends how teachers are held accountable, while Senate File 36 focuses on administrator accountability.

Under the proposed accountability system, data reviewed by the state will tie student performance only to school buildings and districts, and not to individual teachers. Data connecting student performance to teacher performance will then only be evaluated at the local level. 

Wyoming Department Of Education Seeks Public Input On New Federal Law

By Oct 26, 2016
Wyoming Department of Education

State residents will have the opportunity to give the Wyoming Department of Education input on how they should implement a new federal education law. Congress passed the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, in December, which gives states more authority over education. 