Related Program: 
Education

Student Digital Privacy Under Review

By 48 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Education

Credit Free Stock Photos

The Wyoming Senate has starting working on a bill that is intended to clarify a student's digital privacy. Senate File 20 would prohibit an officer or employee of a school district from accessing a current or prospective student’s digital accounts – like their personal email or Facebook. 

It also prevents a student from being punished for not divulging such information. The legislature defeated a similar bill last year. 

Proponents say the bill protects students’ rights to privacy.

Opponents of the bill argue that keeping such information private is not in the best interest of school or student safety. For example, if a student expresses suicidal thoughts on social media this bill could prevent school officials from accessing that information. 

The major change in this year’s legislation is that school staff who are found in violation of this act will no longer face a fine. Senator Jeff Wasserburger successfully amended the bill to allow access a student electronic device if a school official is trying to prevent bodily harm from occurring. 

The measure is scheduled to be debated for a final time on Friday.

Tags: 
student data privacy
wyoming legislature
2017 Legislative Session

Related Content

Legislation Defines Local Control Of School Accountability

By 3 hours ago

How Wyoming holds its teachers, principals and school district leaders accountable is up for discussion this legislative session. House Bill 37 amends how teachers are held accountable, while Senate File 36 focuses on administrator accountability.

Under the proposed accountability system, data reviewed by the state will tie student performance only to school buildings and districts, and not to individual teachers. Data connecting student performance to teacher performance will then only be evaluated at the local level. 

Legislative Session Gets Underway With Focus On Revenue

By Jan 11, 2017

The Wyoming legislative session is underway, and one of the main challenges facing lawmakers is a revenue shortfall due to a downturn in the energy industry.

House Majority Floor Leader David Miller defended the state’s reliance on the energy industry for revenues in a speech to the House of Representatives.

“Diversifying the economy will not diversify the tax base. In fact, every non-mineral job is a further drain on our limited revenues. Minerals can support Wyoming in perpetuity, however that requires access to the minerals,” Miller said.

Student Data Privacy Bill Survives The House

By Mar 3, 2016

A bill intended to keep school officials from requiring students to turn over their Facebook, Twitter, or phone passwords has passed the House of Representatives. The controversial bill has received mixed reviews from school officials and lawmakers who say it could put schools in danger. 

Student Digital Information Privacy Proposal Moves Forward

By Sep 24, 2015
Maria Elena via Flickr Creative Commons

A proposed bill from the Wyoming Legislature’s Task Force on Digital Information Privacy would bar school district employees from requiring students to provide them access to social media accounts, smart phones or other personal digital information.

Thursday, the 8-member group put the finishing touches on the policy, which will be sent on to the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee.

Senator Chris Rothfuss says some school districts consider demanding a student’s Facebook login information an acceptable way to investigate bullying or other discipline issues.

Privacy Concerns Swirl Around Statewide Student Database

By Jun 27, 2014
Phil Roeder via Flickr Creative Commons

Nationwide, including Wyoming, states are working to build huge databases that can track students from preschool all the way into the workforce. In the brave new world of big data, the thought is—more information means smarter education policy decisions and improved learning. But some parents worry that these systems will go too far.

At Laramie County Community College, a classroom full of people is talking about control groups and independent variables. It’s not as exciting as it sounds, but it is important.