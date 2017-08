Encampment, Wyoming-based Americana duo Whippoorwill (Staci Foster and Alysia Kraft--best known as the front woman for The Patti Fiasco) weave together banjo, harmonica, guitar, and harmonies to create tough but pretty songs.

Their independently released debut consists of six stick-to-your-heart songs. Here's one, shot on stage at Laramie's Gryphon Theatre.

Cold Blue