T-Rex Museum - Ranchester

What is 11 feet high, 40 feet long, weighs 6 tons, packs 11 inch teeth and eagle like vision, and could run 45 miles per hour? Sixty five million years ago, a male T-Rex named Stan was the ultimate land-based killing machine. At the T-Rex Museum in Ranchester, Wyoming, you can hear a live lecture program on the T-Rex and the Triceratops, see a life-sized skull cast of famous T-Rex Sue, Triceratops Mikey, dinosaur dioramas, and a beautiful mineral collection.

In the gift shop you can buy cast Velociraptor, Utahraptor, Allosaur claws and T-Rex teeth. Also beautiful amethyst, smoky and quartz crystals.

Hours 8:00 am – 7:30 pm most days.

Telephone: 307.655.3359