Teacher Accountability Bill Moves Forward

The Wyoming House of Representatives has started debating a bill that will change how teachers are evaluated.   

Credit Wyoming Legislature

The teacher accountability bill takes the state out of monitoring teachers and gives that power to local school districts.  The change is supported by school districts and teachers.

Pinedale Representative Albert Sommers says having locals evaluate teachers is a much better approach.     

I am absolutely a supporter of accountability by local school boards and citizens in those districts.  That’s a citizen’s obligation to hold the local school boards feet to the fire and the schools boards obligation to hold administrators feet to the fire to get this work done.”

The state board of education would craft the rules to be used by school principals. The bill is one of several accountability measures being considered by the legislature this session.  It will be debated two more times. 

