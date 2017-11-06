Tech Jobs Tour Adds Cheyenne To Its Stops

This Tuesday, November 7, an event in Cheyenne called Tech Jobs Tour will aim to help diverse and non-traditional workers find jobs in the local tech industry.

The tour is making 50 stops across the country, and is coming to Cheyenne thanks to a collaboration between Wyoming Equality and The Array School of Technology and Design. It will feature speed mentoring, demos, and will showcase local job opportunities. Megan Smith, who worked as a Chief Technology Officer during the Obama administration, will also speak at the event.

Wyoming Equality’s Sara Burlingame said the tech industry does well in more metropolitan areas, like Silicon Valley and New York, but Wyoming has a lot of potential for growth.

“This is a place that has one of the most inviting business and regulation structures in America. This is a place that doesn’t have an income tax. When we are thinking about where those tech dollars should go, Wyoming looks really good,” said Burlingame.

The Tech Jobs Tour is free to the public, and will take place at the train depot in Cheyenne from noon to 4 p.m. RSVP and additional info is available here­

