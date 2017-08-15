'There's Blame On Both Sides': Trump Backtracks On Charlottesville Violence

President Trump said on Tuesday "there's blame on both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Va. The statement comes a day after Trump specifically called out the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists — and three days after his initial statement on the protests, for which he was criticized for not condemning those groups and instead cited violence "on many sides."

The gathering of white nationalists over the weekend in Charlottesville resulted in multiple injuries and the death of one woman, who was killed after a car rammed into a group of counterprotesters.

