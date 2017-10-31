Top Stories: Latest On Mueller's Investigation; A Russia Timeline

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 2016 Under Scrutiny: A Timeline Of Russia Connections.

-- After A Day Of Legal Shock And Awe, What's Next For The Mueller Investigation?

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Troops Capture 2nd Benghazi Suspect In Libya. (New York Times)

3rd North Carolina Prison Worker Dies In Foiled Escape Plot. (AP)

Powerful Northeast Storm Cuts Power, Snarls Traffic. (AccuWeather)

Jury Selection Starts In Trial Of Anti-Federal Government Rancher. (Oregonian)

Chinese Officials Consider Jail For Disrespect Of National Anthem. (Xinhua)

Kenyans Await Opposition Leader's Response To Election Results. (Reuters)

Spain Accuses Catalonia Leaders Of Sedition. (Washington Post)

New Zealand To Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes. (Bloomberg)

Protestants And Catholics Mark 500 Years Since Reformation. (Guardian)

