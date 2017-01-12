Tory Taylor - Dubois Listener

Like most Wyoming people who live in the country, I usually get up early in the morning when the eastern sky starts to glow. I stumble blurry-eyed into the kitchen, make a pot of strong coffee, and listen to the news on Wyoming Public Radio while planning my day. Listening to the news is important to me. It keeps me informed about international, national, and Wyoming events and issues. And this is real, old-fashioned news, not this newfangled "fake news" currently causing a buzz. I want facts. Wyoming Public Radio provides the accurate information I need in order to be a better citizen. That's why I love Wyoming Public Radio.