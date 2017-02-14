Related Programs: 
Education
UW Highlights

University Student Data Privacy Gets Vote Of Approval

By 39 minutes ago

Credit Tennessee Watson

According to a bill that passed the Senate Monday, students at the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges should own the material they store on school servers and send in school email accounts. The bill further specifies that writing and correspondence will be kept private unless students are otherwise notified.

The bill passed by a narrow vote of 16 - 13, and is up for review by the governor.

Chris Boswell, Vice President for Governmental and Community Affairs at UW, said the University didn’t work against the bill, but it also didn’t think it was necessary.

“We’ll have to get another signature or two from students and others as we go about business, but ultimately this seeks to stop something that’s not occurring, which is routine trolling of certain information on the part of the university,” said Boswell.

He said the bill prompted good conversation within the legislature about issues of privacy and ownership, but the legislation will not create significant change at UW when and if the bill goes into effect. 

Tags: 
education
University of Wyoming
student data privacy
civil liberties
2017 Legislative Session
wyoming legislature

Related Content

Grade School Data Privacy Voted Down

By 41 minutes ago
Tennessee Watson

Wyoming schools use digital tools and software to support teaching and school operations, but a bill to protect digital student data has been postponed indefinitely by the state legislature.

The data includes everything from student name and home address to test results and cafeteria food purchases for children in preschool through 12th grade. The protections in the bill were meant to prevent the sale or sharing of this information, and to block the possibility of its usage for targeted advertising.

Senators Question If Delayed Loan Repayment Could Hurt Common School Account

By 31 minutes ago
Tennessee Watson

School business managers asked the legislature to remove a six percent interest on funds borrowed temporarily from the common school account. They also asked that schools be allowed to repay those funds in June instead of December. 

The bill narrowly passed the committee of the whole.

Proponents of the bill argued that penalizing schools doesn’t make sense when cash flow issues are caused by payment schedules decided by the state. The bill sailed through the House, but is now being met with scrutiny in the Senate.

Virtual Education Bill Moves To Wyoming House

By 1 hour ago
Wikimedia Commons

The House Education Committee passed a bill Friday that provides updated guidelines for virtual education in Wyoming.

House Bill 35 sets out how students taking courses online should be enrolled in schools, and how school districts will be funded when it comes to students who split time between different programs.

The bill also changes existing language concerning “distance education” to “virtual education”

Kari Eakins with the Wyoming Department of Education said this could potentially open up more opportunities for students around Wyoming.

Senate Votes To Restrict School Districts From Using State Money To Sue

By 20 hours ago
pixabay

The State Senate approved a budget amendment Friday that mandates school districts cannot use state funds to sue the legislature. The amendment passed 20 to 10.

The language was added as a footnote to the Budget Bill, and is similar to legislation that died in both the House and a Senate committee.

Sheridan Senator Dave Kinskey was in favor of the amendment, and said Wyoming could avoid mistakes of the federal government by approving it.

Wyoming Senate Passes Its Version Of The Budget

By 20 hours ago
Wyoming State Legislature

The Senate passed its version of the budget Friday, after considering 34 amendments and adopting 18 to the bill. One of the largest amendments passed would cut $91 million from K-12 education funding.

One amendment intended to strip a measure cutting two percent of salaries of 100 series government employees, not including those in public education, generated considerable discussion.

Education Bills Have Different Missions

By Feb 10, 2017
Bob Beck

A downturn in the energy economy has caused a crisis in Wyoming education funding. K-12 funding is projected to see a $400 million shortfall at the end of the current two-year budget cycle.

That deficit will grow if lawmakers can’t find a way to address the shortfall, but the House and Senate are taking different approaches towards solving the problem. During an interview Senate Education Chairman Hank Coe of Cody repeated a sentence that’s become a cliché this session.