University Of Wyoming Prepares For Layoffs

The University of Wyoming is on the verge of its first round of layoffs due to state funding reductions. This comes after the Wyoming State Legislature voted to cut the university’s biennial budget by $41 million last year.

The first round of budget reductions eliminated close to 300 positions, but according to Chad Baldwin, Associate Vice President for Communications and Marketing, those were not layoffs. He said the university has so far accomplished reductions by not filling vacated positions and by offering early retirement incentives.

But July 1 marks the beginning of a new fiscal year and a second wave of reductions.

“We’re implementing a $10 million cut for that period,” said Baldwin . “And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to accomplish the workforce reductions we need to without doing some layoffs.”

He said the university has tried to make cuts that will not severely impact students. “I think everything is being done that possible can be done to make sure that things carry forward that are really crucial to our basic mission.”

Baldwin said he is anticipating no more than 50 staff members will be laid off, and he added that no faculty members would be affected at this time. According to the Staff Senate Newsletter from April, notices are expected to be delivered by May 15.