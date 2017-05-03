Related Programs: 
Education
UW Highlights

University Of Wyoming Prepares For Layoffs

By 37 seconds ago

Credit University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming is on the verge of its first round of layoffs due to state funding reductions. This comes after the Wyoming State Legislature voted to cut the university’s biennial budget by $41 million last year.

The first round of budget reductions eliminated close to 300 positions, but according to Chad Baldwin, Associate Vice President for Communications and Marketing, those were not layoffs. He said the university has so far accomplished reductions by not filling vacated positions and by offering early retirement incentives.

But July 1 marks the beginning of a new fiscal year and a second wave of reductions.

“We’re implementing a $10 million cut for that period,” said Baldwin. “And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to accomplish the workforce reductions we need to without doing some layoffs.”

He said the university has tried to make cuts that will not severely impact students. “I think everything is being done that possible can be done to make sure that things carry forward that are really crucial to our basic mission.”

Baldwin said he is anticipating no more than 50 staff members will be laid off, and he added that no faculty members would be affected at this time. According to the Staff Senate Newsletter from April, notices are expected to be delivered by May 15. 

Tags: 
University of Wyoming
layoffs
budget cuts

Related Content

UW Proposes $10 Million In Cuts For FY 2018

By Oct 13, 2016
University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols unveiled the proposed budget cuts for Fiscal Year 2018 at a town hall meeting Wednesday. The cuts total about $10 million, with nearly $6 million of that coming from division cuts, and the rest through retirement incentives, eliminating vacancies on campus, and increased efficiency. The cuts do not include layoffs.

President Nichols said there was talk of cutting up to $15 million, but the consensus was to go a more conservative route and adjust later if the state decides to cut the university budget further.

UW Proposes Degree Program Cuts

By Sep 20, 2016
University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming says it is considering the elimination of six bachelor’s degrees, eight master’s degrees, and two doctoral degrees as part of its mandated budget cuts. 

Bachelor’s degrees recommended for elimination are: American Studies, Russian, energy systems engineering, art education, modern language education, and technical education.  

Unfazed Or Disengaged? UW Teaching Students React To K-12 Cuts

By Mar 24, 2017
University of Wyoming

K-12 education in Wyoming is facing immediate cuts on the state level and President Trump’s federal budget proposes cuts to education too. There’s even talk in Washington of dismantling the U.S. Department of Education. This got me wondering how University of Wyoming education students were feeling about their future in teaching. 

The question prompted a nice spring stroll across the University of Wyoming’s campus. Our studios are just across Prexy’s Pasture from the College of Education.

UW Students Propose Conservation Not Just Cuts

By Feb 10, 2017
Department of Energy

Wyoming's budget deficit has forced the University of Wyoming to reduce spending. Dr. Anne Alexander, Associate Vice President for Undergraduate Education, said "at this point every possible thing that’s 'discretionary' has been cut. There are departments without phones, larger classes, hiring freezes, and increased teaching loads."

Education Cuts Now In Governor's Hands

By Mar 6, 2017
Office of Governor Matt Mead

Now that the Wyoming Legislature has passed House Bill 236, school districts are standing by to see if Governor Matt Mead will sign onto the $34 million in cuts to education funding for the upcoming school year. The House and Senate reached a compromise on the bill Friday in the final hours of the 2017 Legislative Session.

If Mead signs it, the hard work of figuring out what and who to cut will begin immediately for district school boards, administrators and business managers.