University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra – Laramie

The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is a 90-member ensemble playing the finest in orchestral repertoire. With soloists ranging from internationally known guest artists to faculty performers to student competition winners, and with tours throughout the Rocky Mountain region, the Symphony performs many exciting concerts each year. In 2007, the orchestra embarked on a week-long tour of Bolivia, with concerts ranging from Centro Sinfonico in La Paz to village churches and plazas. (View pictures)

The Symphony has performed with many world-class soloists. Artists they have accompanied range from harpsichordist Igor Kipnis to the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet to pianist Christopher O'Riley (host of National Public Radio's From the Top) to NY Philharmonic Principal Cellist Carter Brey to the classic rock band Kansas. In addition, they have collaborated in shared concerts with the Shanghai University Orchestra, Orquesta Municipal de El Alto (Bolivia), and the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony.

Courtesy of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra.