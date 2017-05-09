Related Programs: 
UW Highlights
Education

UW Awaits Clarity On Layoffs

By 29 minutes ago

Credit University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming trustee meetings this week have many on campus awaiting a mixture of bad news and clarity. While a plan for a $10 million budget reduction for fiscal year 2018 was released in November, the details have been murky. To meet the proposed cuts, close to 50 layoffs are on the table, according to UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin.

A report prepared for this week’s meetings has brought more budget cut details to the surface. It shows The Outreach School and Athletics department will see the largest percentage of funding cuts, but no program is left untouched.

Staff Senate Vice President Rachel Stevens said they are starting to get specific information about where cuts would come and if personnel would be affected. But she said, “probably the biggest area for anxiety and where these layoffs are coming as a surprise is in the academic units.”   

This report does not offer specific numbers for eliminations in academic departments, like it does in other divisions. Stevens said throughout this process, “units like Administration and IT were giving much more specific information about where those cuts would come and whether they would be personnel or other expenses.”

Departments have till May 15 to hand out pink slips. And the trustees will officially sign off on the 2018 fiscal year budget at their meeting in June.

Tags: 
University of Wyoming
layoffs
budget cuts

Related Content

University Of Wyoming Prepares For Layoffs

By May 3, 2017
University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming is on the verge of its first round of layoffs due to state funding reductions. This comes after the Wyoming State Legislature voted to cut the university’s biennial budget by $41 million last year.

The first round of budget reductions eliminated close to 300 positions, but according to Chad Baldwin, Associate Vice President for Communications and Marketing, those were not layoffs. He said the university has so far accomplished reductions by not filling vacated positions and by offering early retirement incentives.

Are Humanities Core To The Land Grant University Mission?

By May 5, 2017
University of Wyoming

As the University of Wyoming faces steep budget cuts, the university community is revisiting which programs are core to the land grant mission. To a lot of people, it feels like the humanities are at odds with the sciences, and both of them are at odds with applied disciplines. But one English professor has taken a look at the history of the land grant university and found that none of that is quite true.

Unfazed Or Disengaged? UW Teaching Students React To K-12 Cuts

By Mar 24, 2017
University of Wyoming

K-12 education in Wyoming is facing immediate cuts on the state level and President Trump’s federal budget proposes cuts to education too. There’s even talk in Washington of dismantling the U.S. Department of Education. This got me wondering how University of Wyoming education students were feeling about their future in teaching. 

The question prompted a nice spring stroll across the University of Wyoming’s campus. Our studios are just across Prexy’s Pasture from the College of Education.

Education Cuts Now In Governor's Hands

By Mar 6, 2017
Office of Governor Matt Mead

Now that the Wyoming Legislature has passed House Bill 236, school districts are standing by to see if Governor Matt Mead will sign onto the $34 million in cuts to education funding for the upcoming school year. The House and Senate reached a compromise on the bill Friday in the final hours of the 2017 Legislative Session.

If Mead signs it, the hard work of figuring out what and who to cut will begin immediately for district school boards, administrators and business managers.