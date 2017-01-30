Related Programs: 
UW President Maintains Support For International Students And Employees

In a statement, University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols affirmed the university’s support of its international students and employees. Her comments came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to temporarily bar citizens and refugees from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

UW President Laurie Nichols said in a statement President Donald Trump’s refugee and travel suspension contradicts the university’s values, and it is part of the school’s mission to welcome talented students and faculty from across the world. Nichols said the university is aware of one student unable to travel to Laramie as planned who intended to join a UW graduate program.

Nichols has asked UW’s International Office to be available to offer assistance with student and employee travel plans and to provide support for affected individuals.

Nichols cautioned students, scholars, faculty and staff who are citizens of the seven countries against leaving the US until the executive order is lifted.

Nichols urged the university community to make affected individuals feel supported and safe on campus in the meantime. 

