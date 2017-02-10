Related Programs: 
UW Students Propose Conservation Not Just Cuts

Wyoming's budget deficit has forced the University of Wyoming to reduce spending. Dr. Anne Alexander, Associate Vice President for Undergraduate Education, said "at this point every possible thing that’s 'discretionary' has been cut. There are departments without phones, larger classes, hiring freezes, and increased teaching loads."

But there are folks on campus who think energy conservation should have a more prominent role in cost saving measures. Wyoming Public Radio education reporter Tennessee Watson spoke with Meghann Cranford, Student chair of the Sustainability Coalition, about the effort. 

To see the Sustainability Coalition in action check out the Cowboys versus New Mexico on February 25th, which will be a zero-waste basketball game.

