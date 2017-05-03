Related Programs: 
UW Symphony Explores Doomed Love In Season Finale

The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra performs at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Credit uwyo.edu

Doomed love is the theme of this week’s University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra 2016-17 season finale. It includes Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet, as well as works by four other composers, including recent UW eminent composer in residence, Libby Larsen.

“There’s five very different takes on this idea of a loving relationship that doesn’t work out, and we hear everything from passion to sword fighting to funeral music to various kinds of music that just show the internal feelings of the story,” UW Symphony director Michael Griffith said.

But he added that it is not a gloomy concert. In fact, there is an underlying sense of hope that Griffith said will leave people exploring what love means to them.

“What are the real basic human emotions? Well the need for food and water and shelter from the wind, well, that’s not really a great topic for music, is it?” Griffith said. “So we have to transcend that and I would think that the next most important human emotion is the need for love, finding fulfillment in love, and perhaps the loss of love.”

The concert is Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the UW Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.

