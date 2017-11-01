Voices Needed To Recognize 7,000 Fallen Soldiers

Five U.S. soldiers lost their lives just in the month of October. And their names will be among the 7,000 read aloud on November 10 outside the University of Wyoming student union as a part of the National Roll Call in honor of Veterans Day.

The event, which happens on university campuses across the country, recognizes the service members who have died in military operations since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The event begins at 8 a.m. with the presentation of the colors and will conclude with a performance of “Taps” around 7 pm.

Marty Martinez, who directs UW’s Veterans Services Center, said a total of 70 volunteers each read 100 names, and he still needs about 35 volunteers.

“The last two years we’ve allowed the reader to read their 100 names and then they also include names of their family members as well,” said Martinez. “So this is now going back to even World War I, people will mention their great-great-grandfather, so it’s been a neat development over time.”

Martinez said it’s a long emotional day. Several years ago when there were high winds and sub-zero temperatures, Martinez asked his students if they thought they should proceed with the event outside.

“One of my students said very calmly, you know what these men and women they did their duty, and they did it to their death, and it was regardless of the weather,” explained Martinez. “And so we’ll do the same.”

Martinez said regardless of the weather this year, they’ll be out there reading the names of fallen soldiers. They especially need volunteers in the afternoon. For more information contact the UW Veterans Services Center.