Related Program: 
UW Highlights

Voices Needed To Recognize 7,000 Fallen Soldiers

By 15 minutes ago

Credit wikipedia.org

Five U.S. soldiers lost their lives just in the month of October. And their names will be among the 7,000 read aloud on November 10 outside the University of Wyoming student union as a part of the National Roll Call in honor of Veterans Day.

The event, which happens on university campuses across the country, recognizes the service members who have died in military operations since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The event begins at 8 a.m. with the presentation of the colors and will conclude with a performance of “Taps” around 7 pm.

Marty Martinez, who directs UW’s Veterans Services Center, said a total of 70 volunteers each read 100 names, and he still needs about 35 volunteers.

“The last two years we’ve allowed the reader to read their 100 names and then they also include names of their family members as well,” said Martinez. “So this is now going back to even World War I, people will mention their great-great-grandfather, so it’s been a neat development over time.”

Martinez said it’s a long emotional day. Several years ago when there were high winds and sub-zero temperatures, Martinez asked his students if they thought they should proceed with the event outside.

“One of my students said very calmly, you know what these men and women they did their duty, and they did it to their death, and it was regardless of the weather,” explained Martinez. “And so we’ll do the same.”

Martinez said regardless of the weather this year, they’ll be out there reading the names of fallen soldiers. They especially need volunteers in the afternoon. For more information contact the UW Veterans Services Center.

 

Tags: 
Veterans Day
veterans
UW Veterans Services Center

Related Content

Veterans Crew Works Hard To Conserve Wyoming Trails

By Jul 21, 2017
Maggie Mullen

This summer, a University of Wyoming trail building program launched a work crew specifically for veterans in need of a job. The crew is the first of its kind in the country. 

At Curt Gowdy State Park, the Wyoming Veterans Trail Crew was hard at work on a trail called “Cliffhanger”— a narrow singletrack with rocky ledges along the edge of a reservoir. 

Near one of Cliffhanger’s sharp curves stands a twenty-foot tall dead tree. Crew member Mickey Finnell said it needs to be cut down before it falls on the trail.  

Wyoming Stories Podcast #2

By & Dec 2, 2013

In honor of Veterans Day, stories from the Vietnam and Iraq Wars.

Subscribe to the Wyoming Stories podcast here.

Project Helps Veterans Heal Through Mountain Climbing

By Jul 26, 2017
Henry Leap (Goldstar father)

This week, a group of veterans will ascend Wyoming’s highest mountain, Gannett Peak in the Wind River Range in central Wyoming. 

The climb is part of a project called Summit for Soldiers and the idea is to help get vets who’ve suffered combat trauma into the outdoors to help them recover.

The group’s founder Mike Fairman said as many as 8,000 vets a year commit suicide, and not long ago he was nearly one of those statistics.

Sheridan Woman Discusses World War II Voices

By Mar 31, 2017
Val Burgess

 

Sheridan resident Val Burgess has put a lot of miles on her car speaking to school children and others about the experiences of World War II vets and prisoners of war. Burgess is finishing up another round of talks next month and will be speaking in Northeast Wyoming next week. She tells Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck about her interest in the subject.

Wyoming Colleges Look To Increase Support For Student Veterans

By Jun 13, 2014
Aaron Schrank

Robert Sheetz spent five years in the U.S. Navy, working on a flight deck, fixing fighter jets. When he got out, the Colorado native came to Wyoming—to put his GI Bill benefit toward an anthropology degree.     

“I was a 23-year-old freshman coming into the University of Wyoming, coming from an area where I had a huge structure system around me from being in the military,” Sheetz said.  “So I had to kind of learn to build that system for myself and figure out how to be a college student after not being in school for five years.”