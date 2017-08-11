What Helps Appalachia May Hurt Wyoming

By Madelyn Beck 49 minutes ago

Credit Bob Beck / Wyoming Public Radio

West Virginia wants to use federal dollars to subsidize Appalachian coal. Some think that’s picking favorites — not just over natural gas and renewables, but over other coal states. 

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney released a statement Thursday, Aug. 10, saying that using $4.5 billion taxpayer dollars to give eastern coal an advantage over western coal “would be unjust and bad economic policy.”

Powder River Basin coal competes with that in West Virginia and Appalachia. East Coast coal is closer to markets, but western coal is cheaper and cleaner.  

If the U.S. government agrees to subsidize Appalachian coal, it could put western coal at a disadvantage.

Congress would still have to approve West Virginia's proposed coal subsidy, but the state’s governor has said President Donald Trump is already on board.

Tags: 
coal
subsidies
Markets
wyoming
west virginia
appalachia
powder river basin
President Donald Trump
Trump
Inside Energy
Madelyn Beck

Related Content

Contura Energy Pulls Plug On Plans To Go Public

By Madelyn Beck 23 hours ago
Madelyn Beck

When Alpha Natural Resources went into bankruptcy in 2015, it formed a new company called Contura Energy with some of Alpha’s best coal assets - mines in Wyoming and Appalachia.

Earlier this summer, Contura announced it was going to go public, hoping to expand in the U.S. and beyond. Usually, companies go public and sell shares to raise money and grow their business.  

Now, Contura is backing out of that plan.

The company said it’s because of "capital market conditions."

Wyoming Coal Mines Hiring Appalachian Workers

By Oct 24, 2014

Coal companies in the Powder River Basin are hiring, and some of those workers will likely come from Central Appalachia.

Companies there have been laying off miners and shuttering operations in recent years. But in Wyoming, companies like Cloud Peak Energy are hiring.

Coal Miner Deaths Spike

By Aug 4, 2017
Madelyn Beck

An accident in Colorado brings the total coal mine deaths this year to 11: more than in all of 2016.

Blue Mountain Energy, Inc. released a statement Aug. 3 saying a worker at their Deserado Mine died the night before. 

"The accident occurred above ground inside the coal processing building, as the worker was attempting to remove a portion of a steel beam," it said.

The employee's name had not been released as of August 4. That accident is now under investigation.

Bring On The Heat, Says Coal Industry

By Aug 4, 2017
Madelyn Beck/Inside Energy

A changing climate may be bad PR for fossil fuels, but it could help their bottom line.

Two major coal companies released earnings reports in late July stating how higher temperatures mean coal stockpiles are being eaten up. Both Arch Coal and Cloud Peak Energy are hoping for a long, hot summer so that trend continues.