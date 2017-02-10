When Does Medicine Leave Women Behind?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Getting Better

About Paula Johnson's TED Talk

Men and women experience some diseases differently. Doctor Paula Johnson says this is alarming — because most treatments were designed for men, not women.

About Paula Johnson

Dr. Paula Johnson is a cardiologist and president of Wellesley College. Prior to that, she was executive director of the Connors Center for Women's Health and Gender Biology, and chief of the Division of Women's Health at Brigham and Women's Hospital. She was one of the first in her field to call attention to sex differences in medical treatment.

