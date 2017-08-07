WYDOT Prepares For Influx Of Visitors During Eclipse

By 31 minutes ago

Credit Luc Viatour / https://Lucnix.be

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is taking several steps to prepare for what could be an influx of hundreds of thousands of visitors to the state during the August 21 total eclipse.

To start, WYDOT will stop construction on most projects in the path of totality from August 17 through the 23. No overweight or oversize permits will be issued between August 20 and 22 on Wyoming roads, and troopers will be working 12-hour shifts.

Doug McGee, the public affairs manager for WYDOT, said while they are preparing as best they can for the potential of hundreds of thousands of visitors, there are still a lot of unknowns.

“Will it be sunny all the way across the state or will it be cloudy in some areas so now all those numbers will try to move to the sunny areas? I think it’s just going to be one of those things where we have to wait and see what happens and what the numbers really are,” said McGee.

Certain projections show there could be as many as half a million people coming into the state.

“The potential for this event is unprecedented. There’s nothing in our history that I know of, even guys that have been here for decades, we’ve never seen anything like this from one corner of the state to another,” McGee said.

McGee also pointed out that Wyoming is in the height of fire season, and advised drivers not to park on the side of the road in tall grass, as it could spark a fire. It is also recommended that visitors pack extra water, snacks, and sunscreen in the car, and make sure they have plenty of fuel. An interactive map of the state can be found at travelwyoming.com/eclipse.

Tags: 
Solar Eclipse
Total Solar Eclipse
tourism

Related Content

Jackson Plans To Get Overrun During The Eclipse

By Aug 4, 2017
Bob Beck

Many Wyoming communities are expecting a surge in visitors in the days surrounding the August 21 eclipse, but Jackson officials say if the weather holds it could be anywhere between 50,000 to 80,000 extra people visiting the area. Jackson is always packed on that date, but the potential increase in visitors has led to months of planning and the hiring of a coordinator to make sure Jackson Hole can get through the event. 

Wireless Carriers Boosting Service Ahead Of Solar Eclipse

By Aug 1, 2017
Morganoshell (Own work) / Wikimedia Commons

Wireless service providers across Wyoming are expanding capacity and placing limits on data usage in anticipation of the August 21 total solar eclipse. There is the potential for an influx of hundreds of thousands of people to the state for the solar event, meaning some carriers could be slowed by the demand.

Solar Eclipse An Economic Opportunity For Northern Arapaho Tribe

By Jul 28, 2017
Wyoming's Wind River Country

The Northern Arapaho tribe's casino is one of many businesses in Wyoming planning events to celebrate the Great American Solar Eclipse happening August 21. Wind River Hotel and Casino marketing director Jackie Dorothy said the reservation is a good place to see the eclipse because it’s in the path of totality, and it’s expected to last a bit longer athan elsewhere at two minutes and 19 seconds. The tribe plans to offer free Native American song and dance performances every day starting the Thursday before the eclipse, and each evening they’ll offer star viewing parties.

Solar Activity Eclipses Beginning Of School

By Jul 21, 2017
By Ermell - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42799634, Cropped by Tennessee Watson

The 2017 Solar Eclipse overlaps the beginning of the school year in Wyoming. The majority of districts will start classes just after — on the 22 or 23 of August — and two districts in the path of totality made sure students had the day off. Fremont #6 starts on the 17, but students will have the 21 off. The school board in Fremont #24 voted to move the first day of school back to August 23, out of concern for the influx of visitors to the area.