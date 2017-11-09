Related Programs: 
Wyoming Arts Council Celebrates 50 Years Of Art

People gather for a drum circle at the Wyoming Art Council Summit
Credit Darrah Perez

The Wyoming Arts Council recently hosted 50 Years of Art in Lander. Director Michael Lange said the summit emphasized that it is looking to the future, by connecting arts from people with different social and cultural backgrounds, giving them the means to learn from each other.

Wyoming artist Robert Martinez is co-founder of the Northern Arapaho Artists Society and the Creative Indigenous Collective, and he is also one of the recipients of the 2018 Art Fellowship for the Wyoming Art Council.

Martinez said, “For half of those 50 years, I’ve been doing professional art trying to communicate ideas and imagery and thoughts and emotions and feelings to everybody in Wyoming.”

Teacher Paul Taylor focuses his teachings on Aboriginal wisdom from his native Australia. He said he came to the United States with no long-term plan, but stayed because he believes art is important in Wyoming. Taylor said, “[Art] creates community and it’s how we learn to live with each other and we need more of it right now.”

Wind River Reservation resident Shawn Ware is a photographer and artist and said he doesn’t plan his work, instead he is guided. His mother used to have a trunk full of photographs and that is how he grew accustom to the art of photography.

His artwork was shown at an art walk which coincided with the Wyoming Summit. It was the Lander Art Center fifth Around Town Native American Art Walk. This year’s show was comprised mostly of art work produced by Wind River Indian Reservation artists, but, also included artists from tribes around the country.

Stacey Stebner, Executive Director of the Lander Art Center, said, “Our community feels like it is important to have a show like this. This is one of the few opportunities where there are Native Americans and white folks out for an event, the same event, particularly in Lander.”  

Comic Book Art Show Takes Unique Look At Native American Lives And Myths

By Nov 3, 2017
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum

Comic books get kids reading and thinking about complex issues. That's definitely the case for an art show now up at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. All the comic book art in this show is by Native American artists.

 

The museum's marketing director Morgan Marks gave Wyoming Public Radio's Melodie Edwards a tour that started with the illustrated robe of the great Eastern Shoshone Chief Washakie, showing just how deeply ingrained picture storytelling is in Native American cultures.

Coloring Book Journeys Through Prehistoric Time

By Oct 23, 2017
www.brianlonerart.com

Writing has only been around about 5,000 years, so it’s the work of archaeologists to figure out the stories of early humans before there was a written record. Laramie-based archaeologist Rich Adams has just published the World Prehistory Coloring Book, relaying those 3.5 million years.

 

After working in Wyoming for 24 years he started teaching university courses, and he said he found students would get overwhelmed and intimidated because there’s just so much to learn.

Exhibit Follows The Manito Trail

By Sep 22, 2017

Manitos -- the word for Hispanic New Mexicans -- have a rich but untold history in Wyoming. That’s why a team of researchers from Wyoming, Arizona and New Mexico created the exhibit “Following the Manito Trail.” Using oral history, artifacts and photography the project documents Manitos’ influence on the West.

Ucross Foundation Offers New Native American Artist Residency

By Aug 28, 2017
Martirene Alcantara

The artist residency program Ucross in north central Wyoming has created a new fellowship for Native American visual artists. Ucross President Sharon Dynak said they decided to pursue the fellowship because they haven’t seen as many applications from Native artists as they’d like, even though their ranch is located near both the Wind River and Crow reservations.