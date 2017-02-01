Wyoming House Begins Work On Abortion Bills

The Wyoming House of Representatives gave initial approval to bills that touched on the topic of abortions.  House bill 182 requires physicians to tell a woman that they can see an ultra-sound and hear the unborn child’s heartbeat and provide other information.   

Laramie Representative Charles Pelkey said  the bill goes too far.

“This bill brings the legislature, brings state government into the examination room during a time when a woman is faced with one of the most difficult and most trying decisions of her life.  I don’t think the legislature has any business getting involved with that.”

Casper Representative Chuck Gray argued that the bill simply makes sure that a woman’s decision is well informed. 

The House also passed a measure prohibiting the sale of an aborted fetus, cells, or body parts from that fetus.  A third measure attempts to track abortions in the state.  They will be debated two more times

House committee defeats anti-abortion bill

By Jan 29, 2013

A Wyoming House committee has voted to defeat a bill that would have made it felony for an abortion to be performed after an embryo or fetus has a heartbeat.  

Representative Sue Wallis of Recluse testified that she’s had an abortion and it is nobody’s business but hers.

"Thank God this travesty of state-sponsored intrusion into my difficult decision at that time was not in place," Wallis said. "And I pray that it’s not foisted on my daughters or granddaughters."

But Representative Mark Baker of Rock Springs says that’s what the legislature is supposed to do.

Legislature to take on social issues

By Jan 28, 2013

The Wyoming Legislature will take on just about every possible hot-button social issue this week, hearing bills on guns, abortion and same-sex marriage.

House Speaker Tom Lubnau, a Republican from Gillette, says he's scheduled all the contentious social issue bills for hearings this week to save money on security.

Lubnau says the Legislature always increases its security when lawmakers consider gun and abortion issues because of the large crowds that typically turn out.

Jackson Town Council allows abortion display, but not during elk antler auction

By Apr 17, 2012

Jackson Town Councilors voted Monday to allow a ten-by-eighty-foot display, which could include graphic images of fetuses, on the Town Square. Texas-based Operation Save America would be allowed to put up the anti-abortion display for four days in May. But the council denied the group's request to set it up on a Saturday during the Boy Scouts annual elk antler auction.

Councilors said the content was not the problem, but that the display would compete for space with the Boy Scouts' event.

Jackson considers new rules for event permits

By Apr 23, 2012

Jackson's Town Council is working on new rules to clarify the permitting process for allowing special events on the Town Square.  

Town attorney Audrey Cohen-Davis says the new rules were in the works before a pro-life ministry group proposed putting up a controversial anti-abortion display on the Town Square. The town stopped the group from showing graphic images of fetuses during a Boy Scout Expo on the Town Square, a move which the Wyoming Supreme Court said violated the group’s First Amendment rights.  