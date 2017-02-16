Related Program: 
Natural Resources & Energy

Wyoming Leaders Call For A 'Modernized' Endangered Species Act

By 52 minutes ago

Credit Carol S. Bock

The Endangered Species Act was under Senate scrutiny Wednesday, when the Environment and Public Works Committee met to discuss how to reform the law.  

 

Former Wyoming Governor Dave Freudenthal attended the meeting chaired by Senator John Barrasso. Both politicians said that while the ESA is important, it needs an update, and mentioned the Western Governor’s Association’s efforts to come up with specific recommendations for reform.  

 

Wyoming’s current governor, Matt Mead, has spearheaded that project. Policy advisor David Willms says that the group is looking for ways to clarify the process, and give more flexibility to wildlife agencies.

 

“We need a clear methodology for delisting species," Willms said. “For example, clear recovery goals, and when recovery goals are met, having the secretary pursue delisting of the now recovered species; things like finding ways to really incentivize voluntary conservation, really because, at the end of the day, the best way to deal with the act is to never have to work with the act.”

 

Wilms hopes that the Senate hearings will result in a bi-partisan solution.

 

“Potentially there is a middle ground,” Willms said. “There is a place where all interested parties can get together and work on making improvements to the act, without a need to repeal the act as some have talked about, or weaken the act as some have talked about, but truly make the act better for wildlife and for people.”

 

Two former wildlife officials as well as representatives from the Farm Bureau and Defenders of wildlife also testified at Wednesday’s meeting. Most of the presenters agreed that the ESA should be improved – the challenge will be in deciding how.

Tags: 
Dave Freudenthal
Western Governors’ Association
senator john barrasso
wildlife
endangered species

Related Content

Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting Pushed Back After Outpouring Of Opposition

By Jan 17, 2017
Grizzly bear on Swan Lake Flats, Yellowstone National Park; Jim Peaco

A delisting of the Yellowstone grizzly bear was expected by the first of the year but has been pushed back at least six months after a public comment period brought in thousands of letters of opposition. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Assistant Regional Director Michael Thabault says over 650,000 comments poured in, and it's going to take them longer than expected to respond. 

Could Standing Rock Happen In Wyoming?

By Dec 16, 2016
Grizzly bear on Swan Lake Flats, Yellowstone National Park; Jim Peaco

Last week, the Northern Arapaho tribe issued a statement expressing frustration about being left out of a meeting on removing the grizzly bear from the Endangered Species List. The disagreement has left some people wondering if grizzly delisting could be the Dakota Access Pipeline of Wyoming in which local tribes assert themselves as sovereign nations.

 

Yufna Soldier Wolf is the director of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office, which might make you wonder, what's so historic about grizzly bears? 

Native American Group Urges Feds To Let Tribes Help Manage Grizzlies

By Jul 22, 2016
Carol S. Bock

A national Native American conservation group says grizzly bears shouldn’t be removed from the Endangered Species List, but instead should expand the bear’s range onto tribal lands.

Ben Nuvamsa is a former Hopi councilman and a spokesman for Guardians of Our Ancestor’s Legacy or GOAL. He said the grizzly plays an intricate role in the belief systems of many tribes.

Conservationists Want Your Help Tracking Imperiled Monarch Butterflies

By Aug 5, 2016
johnvillella

Not long ago, the bright-orange monarch butterfly was a common sight in Wyoming. Now, not so much. So conservation groups are enlisting Wyomingites to help track down how many are still migrating through.

Nature Conservancy Scientist Amy Pocewicz said the species is in serious decline because the forests where they overwinter in Mexico have been disappearing. The monarch was petitioned for possible listing as an endangered species in 2014 and the federal government is now a year overdue in making that decision. 

Is Climate Change Pushing Pikas Up The Mountain?

By Feb 3, 2017
DeVivo Upper Salt

There aren’t many critters crazy enough to live year round on mountaintops. So any that do live there have got to be tough. Like the American pika, an adorable little round-eared — and noisy — animal that lives in the rocks at the highest elevations.

But are pikas tough enough to survive a warming planet? University of Wyoming researcher Embere Hall is trying answer that question.

Northern Arapaho Not Invited To Grizzly Bear Delisting Meeting

By Dec 12, 2016
commons.wikimedia.org

The Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office has expressed frustration with not being invited to a meeting on delisting the grizzly bear in Cody in November. Preservation Director Yufna Soldier Wolf said under a new policy adopted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last year, the Traditional Ecological Knowledge of local tribes must be considered in such decisions.